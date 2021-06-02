John Oliver accepts Cheerios’ counterattack, but adds a nasty twist





When you participate in a challenging war with John Oliver, it’s best to be ready to complete it. Because the late-night moderator will almost certainly overdo it. And that’s exactly what he was given by Cheerios.

Over the weekend, Oliver released a new segment, a literally seven-minute rant about serials. In it, the host especially blamed Cheerios for having a boring Twitter account. So Oliver challenged F — to inspire the brand by tweeting you. If you tweeted only these two words, Oliver promised to donate $ 25,000 to a charity chosen by Cheerios. Later, the late-night host added that if Cheerios tagged a random user in a tweet, it would double the amount.

In response, you can’t drop the F-bomb because it was a family brand, as you know, posted by a serial Twitter account. Donate $ 50,000 to @nokidhungry. Also, if you tweet that your family will do well, donate $ 50,000 to the charity of your choice.

And that’s exactly what John Oliver did. He just chose to include a photo of the messed up family. “That’s the deal! The family works,” he tweeted, the Manson family. With a photo of.

But this wasn’t a one-time event for Oliver. No, he went on to post another tweet with the requested wording, but exchanged photos with one of Menendez’s brothers. After that, many said he was the root of the American opioid crisis. I added one more thing, using a picture of the Suckler family that I believe in.

John Oliver added a tweet as Cherry at the pinnacle of his stupidity and cursed Twitter user @ AlexPon21 following his first challenge to Cheerios. At the time of this post, his account had 13 There were only people’s followers.

And it was so good that “Last Week Tonight” carried out its original donation plan and promised to donate an additional $ 50,000 to No Kid Hungry.

