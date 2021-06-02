Google Photos has removed unlimited storage for free, but this is the effect of the change





As Google Photos has changed its free storage policy, users need to take some action and make decisions.

Read in 4 minutes on June 2, 2021

This article was translated from the Spanish version using AI technology. This process can cause errors.

As announced a few months ago, on June 1, 2021, the new Google Photos policy came into force, ending unlimited free storage. Many users are confused about this issue, so here’s how the changes affect them, what happens, and what they can do.

Simply put, Google Photos is a cloud storage service for images and videos. This allows you to create an automatic backup of all the material on your computer and access it from another device via an app or website. It’s very useful when you change your smartphone, tablet, or laptop because you won’t lose your photos and videos.

Prior to this update, Google Photos was able to store free content in “high quality” (up to 16 megapixels). We also provided full-resolution storage, but we’re using the 15 GB of free storage that Google provides for all accounts and it’s shared with Gmail and drives.

The change in settings is that users can only occupy the 15 GB contained in any of the images, videos, files in Drive, or email from Gmail. Fortunately, all content uploaded to the platform before June 1st remains intact and doesn’t count as taking up space from free storage.

Is Google Photos paid?

It’s not like that. The platform remains free, but space is limited to 15 GB. You should purchase additional space or switch to another cloud storage service only if you exceed that limit.

This means that if the user is constantly backing up the gallery or the content is very heavy, the space will be exhausted quickly. Conversely, if you have few images or clips, or if you delete folders frequently, 15 GB is sufficient.

Image: Google.

How do I know the free space in Google Photos?

To better manage your space, Google Photos has two very useful tools enabled.

Storage manager. Based on backup frequency and volume analysis, this function shows how long the free 15GB will last. Review and erase. This tool will automatically analyze all the material and suggest very large files, screenshots, memes, blurry photos, etc. that can be deleted.

As mentioned earlier, 15 GB of free storage is available for all your photos, drives, and materials in Gmail. Therefore, it is important to clean all three to maximize space performance.

How much does additional storage for Google Photos cost?

If you run out of free gigabytes, you can expand your cloud storage capacity with a Google One subscription. This plan provides additional space for storing information from all Google platforms and includes advanced options for the Google Photos Editor.

The prices for Google One in Mexico are as follows:

100 GB-34 pesos per month or 340 pesos per year 200 GB-49 pesos per month or 490 pesos per year 2 TB-169 pesos per month or 1,699 pesos per year

As you can see, annual payments are convenient because they “offer” a two-month subscription. In addition, you can pay with your Google Opinion Rewards balance. The platform pays by completing a Google survey. In other words, if you make good use of your card, the additional storage will be free.

In conclusion, you can continue to enjoy free storage as much as you like, but it all depends on how you manage your space and your digital hygiene habits.

