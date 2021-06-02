PlayStation boss says 2021 Horizon Forbidden West is uncertain





Image: Guerrilla Games / Sony

When the Horizon Forbidden West gameplay preview took place last week without adjusting the 2021 release window, people were curious why no specific release date was set. According to Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, that’s because things are still in flux behind the scenes after last year’s events.

I think we’re on track for the release [Horizon Forbidden West] During this holiday season, Halst said in a new interview on the PlayStation blog. But that is not yet certain. I have made every effort to confirm it to you as soon as possible.

The Horizon Forbidden West was first released in 2020, and a few days later an ambiguous release in 2021 was announced. Shortly after last week’s demo, developer Guerrilla Games just admitted that there was no release date and said development was on track and more news would be announced shortly.

It’s no secret that the ongoing covid-19 pandemic threw a wrench into last year’s gaming industry plans, resulting in a delay in some well-known releases. Hulst spoke openly about the challenges PlayStation Studios and its subsidiaries faced with traditional face-to-face tasks such as performance capture.

Halst explained that there are options.You can [performance capture] Problems can occur after the schedule. Alternatively, doing so can jeopardize the final quality. But I can tell you, I wasn’t going to endanger the quality. We want to ship a very high quality game, a finished game, but with the team at the limit Obviously you have to do that without driving in. We are currently developing two very large and very story-driven games. Horizon Forbidden West and the next God of War. And for both of them, it’s frankly affected by performance capture and access to talent.

Sony and Santa Monica Studio have postponed the release to next year as the sequel to “God of War” began production after “Holizon Forbidden West.”

With these things, something must be given, Halst added. It’s not the quality of the title, it’s not the health or well-being of a great team.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hurst gave a few more little talks about the work being done throughout the PlayStation universe. For example, Days Gone developer Bend Studio is working on a whole new game, not a sequel to the half-baked biker-zombie open-world survival game released in 2019. Obviously, we’re working hard to embody the series.

Although not strictly part of the PlayStation umbrella, Hulst said PlayStation Studios is very interested in continuing to work with developers like Kojima Productions and FromSoftware.

For me, in many ways it doesn’t really make a difference, Halst said. They are all PlayStation Studio. After all, we are a creator-led organization. This means finding the best development studio possible in the world and helping them pursue their ideas with passion. It’s important that PlayStation Studios is a place where creators can join us and do the best job of their career. That’s what I really want.

