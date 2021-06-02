Hearthstone adds new battleground heroes and minions, plus standard nerfs





Hearthstone’s latest mini-set, The Cave of Lamentation, has all the cards revealed and will be released tomorrow as part of the 20.4 patch. And to be honest, is there anyone who isn’t excited to own a card called Kresh, the monarch of Turtling?

The miniset isn’t the only addition to this big, rugged new update. In the patch notes released today, new heroes and new minions have arrived on the battlefield, revealing several nerfs, including another bunk of the bat on Paladin’s first school day.

The First Day of School weakening actually undoes some of the changes made a few weeks ago in the 20.2.2 patch. This change changed the card from 0 to 1 and increased the random 1-cost minion added to the hand from 2 to 3. The 20.4 patch returns it to the two minions, but leaves the card cost unchanged. Another paladin card, the Hand of A’dal, has also been cut, giving it + 2 / + 1 instead of the + 2 / + 2 minion.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

“School Day and Adal’s Hands are powerful performers in all four major paladin archetypes (Libram, Aggro, Secret, and Menagerie), helping other classes close the gap with the paladin. Because of that, we are weakening them in 20.4, “Blizzard explained. “Another note about the first day of school: The last balance change on this card only brought about a mild change in power, but we will try to do the same in the future. The current philosophy of balance is It’s about moving forward as the light changes. This approach has had great results over the past year, just as it did when we first repositioned the First Day of School. “

Unbound Elemental card text is also cleaned up. Instead of getting + 1 / + 1 every time you play a card with overload, you get + 1 / + 1 after playing the card.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Even more exciting are the introduction of two new battleground heroes.

Whip whip mutanus

(Image credit: Blizzard) DEVour [Costs 0]: Remove one friendly minion. Exhale that stat to another stat. Earn 1 gold.

Gouf Lunettem

(Image credit: Blizzard) Natural balance [Costs 1]: Grants + 2 / + 1 to one friendly minion in each tavern tier.

And so is the new minion.

Heckline Marauder

(Image credit: Blizzard)[Tier 4, Demon] 3 attacks, 5 health. At the end of your turn, if you have 6 or fewer minions, you gain + 3 / + 3.

As is often the case with these things, this patch temporarily removes Maiev Shadowsong from the battleground hero pool.

The arena will also be rotated after the patch and will include the following cards:

When the patch is released, you will also be able to purchase the back of 94 previously released cards and 11 hero skins. The price on the back of the card is 500 or 600 gold, and the hero skin is 1200 or 1800 gold. We can expect more card backs and hero skins to come back in future patches: Blizzard says new ones will continue to appear in the shop, but “but with more card backs in the future. We will update the collection regularly to bring back the hero skins. “

The people who come to the party are:

Magni Bronzebeard * Alleria Windrunner * Medivh * Khadgar * Sylvanas Windrunner * Lei Shen / Thunder King * Dame Hazelbark * Maiev ShadowsongMorglLunaraSir Annoy-O

(Hero skins marked with * also include the back of the associated card.)

A new chapter in the Book of Mercenaries Solo Adventures will also be available throughout June, starting with the Book of Mercenaries Xyrella, which will be released on June 3rd with the start of the patch. Defeat 8 bosses to get a card pack of Priest (Xyrella) and 2 Druids (Guff and Malfurion). Standard cards for each class.

And as always, there are actually many bug fixes and gameplay improvements25. count:

1 –Update the friend list message to show whether your friends in play mode are playing rank or casual, and the format they are playing. 2 –Copy Imprison Celestial in Mirror Entity, Copy Fixed a bug that prevented Imprison Celestial from triggering spell bursts. Post-awakening effect. 3 –Fixed a bug where the cost reduction effect of dormant minions persists even after the dormant minion is played and awakens. 4 –Fixed a bug where the effect that casts after casting a spell or at any time does not cast for Oh My. Yog! Converted a spell to a new spell with no valid target. 5-Fixed a bug where Sparkjoy Cheat would use both Scabbs Cutterbutter discounts when using secrets in that effect. 6 –Fixed a bug where Guidance’s Spirit Path option wasn’t selected 7 –Fixed a bug where the cost savings of Bog Beam and Iron Burke would cast Celestial Alignment and not trigger after returning to at least 7 mana crystals. .. 8-Fixed a bug where Craibder was not recognized as. A screaming minion with cards such as field contacts. 9 –Updated the wording of the Shield Slam to pinpoint how cards interact with spell damage bonuses. 10-Added wording to clarify that both the classic and non-classic versions of the card are the same. If any version is enchanted, it will be removed from the collection. 11 –Fixed a bug where Elite Tauren Chief Tan could generate a non-classic version of a card when playing in Classic. 12-“Quilbore” has been fixed. Fixed to “Quilboar” as the proper plural of Quilboar when displaying battleground minion types. 13 –Fixed a bug where minion-only hero power would hit enemy heroes due to the effect of Reckless Apprentice. 14 –As a result, the following bugs have been fixed. Duel offers duplicate treasures. 15-Prevented different sets of cards with the same name from being offered in the same arena run. 16-Player profile to show total wins in each game mode Updated. 17 –Fixed progress related bugs. Progress tracks such as the achievement “Regular Tavern” were not updated properly. 18 –Reward pop-ups display correctly when earning rewards Fixed a bug that sometimes didn’t. 19 –Fixed a bug where players couldn’t switch accounts iOS devices.20 –Updated the new player experience to remove certain restrictions and locked heroes, Changed to display modes and other functions more appropriately. 21-Updated the MMR calculation to bring the player back to better explain the time away. 22-Fixed a bug where the effect of adding a copy of a diamond card to a player’s hand or deck would add a golden version instead of a diamond version. 23 –Fixed a bug that didn’t show up in the collection if you own some diamond cards. 24 –Fixed a bug that sometimes changed the position of your hand. 25 –Fixed a bug where item descriptions could be displayed incorrectly in the in-game shop.

The full Hearthstone 20.4 patch notes are available on blizzard.com. The update will be released on June 3rd.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos