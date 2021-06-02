Jaguar changes 22 F-Type lineup to V-8 only





Despite its turbulent history, Jaguar has maintained a strong performance focus on at least some models over the years.

One of them, the F-Type, is the flagship performance car of the automaker and has changed its engine lineup to further enhance its sports qualifications.

Jaguar has announced that the 2022 F-Type will move to the all-V-8 lineup. This simplifies the car’s powertrain options and makes them more powerful in their basic form.

The previous F-Type could be used with any 4-cylinder turbocharged engine. To the supercharged V-6 To the supercharged V-8. However, it would be welcome for enthusiasts that the F-Type will be a V-8 only lineup.

The base F-Type P450 produces 444 hp and 428 lb.-ft. The torque (580 Nm) from the supercharged 5.0L V-8 is sufficient for Jaguar’s claim of 0-60 mph (97 km / h) for 4.4 seconds.

The F-Type R delivers 575 horsepower from the high-power version of the same 5.0L turbocharger V-8, accelerating to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds from a standstill.

When Jaguar launched the two-seater F-Type in 2013, Wars Intelligence data showed that the 5.0L supercharged V-8 was more popular than the 3.0L supercharged V-6, 60%. Divided into 40%.

However, in 2016 and 2017, the V-6 was more popular, accounting for more than 60% of sales. In 2018, Jaguar launched the 2.0L Turbo 4, accounting for 39% of sales in 2020, the most popular alongside the V-6 (36% of sales) and V-8 (25% of sales). It became a certain engine. ), According to Wars Intelligence data.

The interior and exterior styling upgrades made for 21 will remain intact with the new infotainment system (pictured below). That is 10.0 inches. (25-cm) Infotainment touchscreen running Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and charging wireless devices.

According to Jaguar, cars come standard with 20 inches. Wheels, active exhaust system, innovative quiet start function. To keep your neighbors happy, the F-Type automatically closes the active exhaust for a much quieter start. When the car starts moving, the exhaust vents open automatically, allowing for more growls.

Other standard features of the P450 include 12.3 inches. Digital gauge cluster, leather upholstery, large central tachometer.

The starting price for the 22 Jaguar F-Type P450 is $ 69,900 for RWD and $ 79,900 for AWD. The price of the F-Type R remains at $ 103,200. A destination charge of $ 1,150 applies. Jaguar has not detailed the release date of the car at this time.

Jaguar

