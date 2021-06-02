Ford hires Barak strategist Caroline Morales and Michelle Obama





close

Bill Ford talks about Detroit, surname Ford vs. Ford Detroit

Ford Motor Co. has hired Caroline Adler Morales from Obama’s office. She worked as Michelle Obama’s Communications Director and President Obama’s Strategic Communications Advisor.

Morales, 38, has a long history in politics and has contributed to some of Michelle Obamas’ signature initiatives. Morales was also a senior member of the communications team of former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for four years at the State Department.

Caroline Adler Morales, seen here in April, has embraced an important position at the Ford Motor Company, which was specially created to strengthen brand loyalty and relationships with the general public. She has worked with Barack Obama and Michelle Obama for 10 years while at the White House, and then (Photo: Courtesy of Ford Motor Company).

Morales helps President Obama develop post-presidential strategies and manage and support initiatives such as launching Higher Ground Productions, launching books and global tours, podcasts, and launching the recent Waffles and Mochi Netflix series. Helped to lead the communication.

Global impact

She was part of a small team that coordinated Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” book tour, which led to the sale of 16 million units of print, ebooks and audiobooks worldwide, involving Morales. It was one of many successful projects. She also worked with Michelle Obama to launch an ongoing initiative related to Educational Work (Girls Opportunity Alliance), her podcast released on Spotify, voting and education.

Moralesis has entered a new position as Ford’s stakeholder advocacy director since July 12.

“In this role, she is responsible for achieving our goals through great initiatives and creative communication, helping us to be more deliberate in showing our value to the world.” Ford’s Chief Communications Officer, Mark Tolby, wrote an internal note on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden touring the Ford Rouge EV Center in Dearborn on May 18, 2021. From left, factory manager Cory Williams, Biden, management Bill Ford, and CEO Jim Farley. (Photo: Evan Vucci, Associated Press)

Morales will also support the communication between Executive Chairman Bill Fordwork and Angie Kozleschi as Kozleschi becomes Director of North American Products and Services.

Navigating social issues

An internal note introducing Morales helps her build Ford’s reputation in the areas of sustainability, electrification, corporate donations, employers of choice, and new audiences (women, African Americans, Hispanics, Asians). It says it will be useful. Morales works closely with Government Relations, Marketing, Ford Fund and others to create innovative campaigns and approaches that help Ford be positioned in cultural conversations, build advocacy and companies. Arms others to help tell the story. She also helps us. Addresses many of the social problems large companies face today. “

Toby, who hires Morales and becomes her boss, said, “I knew Caroline for her reputation. I have great respect for the work she did with the First Lady and the Obamas. It was creative and innovative. “.”

Details: Ford’s new Racial Equality Director works on “Elephant in the Room”

Details: Ford employees will be asked to read the lottery winning number and palm.

Morales will continue to be stationed at the Ford Government Office in Washington, where he will spend time in Dearborn as needed. This is part of a restructuring of the company and telecommunications business.

“We want to be a company that is not only known for our products and services, but also shines in our corporate character,” Truby said.

“You want to participate in cultural conversations. We want to build advocacy, like when we think of Patagonia, Disney, and even Tesla. They want others to be their own. It’s very intentional to help talk and build fandom and support. I love Broncos, Mustang and the F-150, “Torby said.

“As a brand, we have the potential to gain even more love, support and public support than we do, but we must be intentional about it. At the highest level, Caroline works on these types of strategies, from corporate donations to ESG. Environmental, social and governance priorities. “

Mark Truby is Ford’s Chief Communications Officer, who directs media strategy. He said Ford is, in principle, in a position to stop social media advertising during this time of reflection. This photo shows the annual Specialty Equipment Marketing Association show in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 4, 2019. Taken at SEMA. (Photo: Ford Motor)

Moralest met Ford, CEO Jim Farley and Toby in an interview Wednesday.

“It’s important to me to have a true mission and principal initiative from the White House and President Obama’s private office,” Morales said.

She noted that she focused on the humanity of the company, which has a history of 118 years.

“I’m very excited to join the Ford family,” Morales said. “This is America’s iconic brand. Its entire history is intertwined with the history of the country. Everyone has a Ford story. I also have a Ford story.”

She waited for a while and continued. “My mother has ALS (Lugerick’s disease), and the car my dad could get was the Lincoln 2021 Nautilus in the chair she needed. He needed a special seat for her, and Lincoln met at that moment. Searching for their car was more important than ever. “

Morales, raised in Glendora, California, had her mother an Italian professor at Scripps College and her father a legal adviser to the utility Edison International. Morales has two daughters, Omelbenny & Myers. Her husband, Tristan Morales, an aviation lawyer, proudly said she had just been recognized as the top traffic lawyer.

Details: Alexandra Ford English, Henry Ford III elected to Ford’s board of directors

Details: Bill Ford’s controversial perspective changed Detroit car makers

Details: Ford CEO “Humbled” to team up with top environmentalists as part of a global team

The report to Morales is as follows.

Ted Ryan, Archive, Manager, Christiana Lumaj, Manager, Purpose & Trust Communications, Christina Twelftree, Manager, Customer Experience & Ford Land Communications, Michael Young, Manager, Global Communications Insights, Artealia Gilliard, Manager, Environmental Leadership & Sustainability Communications.

Morales, who holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Harvard University, previously worked for the management consulting firm Katzenbach Partners.

“Caroline has a great career and valuable experience, and I’m sure she’s a valuable addition to the Ford team if she qualifies,” said Bob, a professor of advertising and public relations at Michigan State University. Colt said Wednesday. News.

Details: Ford creates the role of former presidential candidate John Huntsman with a salary of $ 1 million.

The goals at Ford, as Toby wrote to the staff, are:

Establishing Ford as the world’s most trusted company in a new and competitive era; inspiring a culture of optimism, competitiveness and creative excellence among Ford’s teams, partners and supporters; Build a brand and create a desire for our cars and services; create value for our stakeholders.

“It’s a great choice to hire Caroline for the Ford team,” said Melissa Bradley, a business professor at Georgetown University, Wednesday. Sensitive to coordinating diverse groups. “

Details: She is the Chief Engineer of the All-Electric Ford F-150 and is leading the revolution.

Details: Ford renews Washington team as Biden heads to the White House

Details: Michigan Central Station is on track towards the end of 2022: “This is the rise of Phoenix.”

Please contact Phoebe Wall Howard (313-222-6512 or [email protected]). Follow her on Twitter @phoebesaid. Read more about Ford and sign up for our car newsletter.

Read or share this story: https://www.freep.com/story/money/cars/ford/2021/06/02/ford-caroline-adler-morales-stakeholder-advocacy/7507788002/

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos