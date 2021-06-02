F1 2021 Hands-on Preview: HAM-VER-BOT





Formula 1, the world’s best racing series, features the fastest cars and the best drivers to buy for money. The race season spans 24 events called the Grand Prix. Each Formula 1 team ships millions of dollars of business together to different countries to win glory and a huge pool of prizes. For the past decade, the Codemasters team has produced officially licensed F1 video games. The studio, which was recently acquired by Electronic Arts, is now under the banner of EA Sports, and the F1 2021 is the first release of a new pairing.

Drive to survive

The Codemasters team has been working last year to improve and refine the experience of F1 video games released in 2020. A new player or other F1 fan who may not have followed the franchise recently.

The most notable feature is the brake point. It acts as a story mode for F1 2021 and tracks players on their way from Cart Star to F1 Championship Candidates. F1 2019’s adversary Devon Butler brings great returns as the player’s primary foil in this mode. The studio says the events that occur at the brake points are designed to mimic the tensions and dramas found in the hit Netflix series, Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

During the press preview event, I was able to see a small snippet of cutscenes in this mode. If everything works as planned, it can be a very interesting diversion from the main game mode. On the other hand, it may be as unpleasant as the Madden game’s EA Sports long shot mode, but I think the project has learned a lot.

Introducing a two-player career mode where you can collaborate with friends to win glory and co-constructor titles, or compete head-on with enemy teams. Real Season Start is a new player-enterable mode that allows you to start the 2021 F1 season from any Grand Prix. The studio monitors real-life events and updates rankings, driver stats, etc. to bring the in-game experience as close as possible to the real sport. Deluxe Edition buyers have access to seven legendary F1 drivers for use in all modes, including My Team and Career.

Finally, the F1 2021 is the first time this series has officially appeared on the PS5 and Xbox Series S / X. This is a generational issue, but new console owners will be able to take advantage of higher resolutions and better frame rates than previous generation versions. Ray tracing shadows and reflections are available in car showcase modes and replays for a more realistic visual presentation. A well-equipped PC supports these raytracing features as well as the ability to enable them during actual gameplay.

After attending the press preview event, access to the ongoing build of F1 2021 was granted. It features a shortened version of career mode, one-off grand prix mode, and time trial mode. Six circuits were available with the 2021 F1 driver class and the entire vehicle. On the course, the action was almost the same as in F1 2020. This is a good thing. I attended several different Grand Prix events to see if there were any major changes in car handling and the novelty of playing as a driver in a new seat in 2021, such as Carlos Sainz or Czech Perez. I checked if I could do it. Again, White Knuckle’s experience is strong and should help the series, which is clearly a transitional year for development teams and franchises.

Aim for the podium

As a big F1 fan, I was really looking forward to what this year’s game would look like. I was pretty worried about the overall situation at EA Sports, but my fears were alleviated towards F1 2021. All signs indicate an even stronger year for the series. Over the next few years. Also, when I launched the game, I fell into a trance when I saw the new FMV intro staring at me with the hottest boys in F1. I was likely to have already purchased the game before I saw it with my own eyes, but George Russell and Charles Leclerc’s 4K thirst trap FMV officially rocked me. F1 2021 July 16th Appears on PCs and consoles.

Chris Jarrard likes to play games, enjoy music, and quarrel with ambiguous online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don’t @ him.

