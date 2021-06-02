Vizio M65Q6-J Review | PCMag





Affordable TVs are generally considered to be models that cost well below $ 1,000 on a 55-inch screen. However, while there is a price range within that range, some budget-friendly models are much cheaper than other models. For example, the Vizio MQ6 series is hundreds of dollars cheaper than the TCL 6 series, the 55-inch M55Q6-J01 tested is $ 579.99, and the same size TCL model is $ 899.99. The panel is dim compared to the expensive models and the Hisense H8G and R8F of similar price, but at that price it offers excellent color, strong connectivity and great gaming features. The contrast isn’t very good, but if you’re looking for strong colors and game performance at the lowest possible cost, the MQ6 is a solid choice.

Editor’s Note: This review is based on tests performed on the 55-inch model M55Q6-J in the series. Except for the difference in screen size, the $ 679.99 65-inch M65Q6-J has the same features and expects similar performance.

Simple design and remote control

The M55Q6 has a thin black border around the screen and a matte black plastic band that surrounds the top and sides and looks smooth and unobtrusive from the front. It has an almost inch-wide plastic bezel on the bottom, a dark gray brushed metal finish, and the Vizio logo in the lower right corner. The TV sits on two V-shaped black plastic legs near the edge of the panel.

All ports on the M55Q6 are on the right side of the back of the TV, except for the fixed power cable on the left side. Three HDMI ports (one ARC) and one USB port face to the right, with a set of composite video inputs, stereo RCA and optical audio outputs, Ethernet ports, and antenna / cable connectors facing straight back. Keep in mind that the three HDMI ports are quite lacking on any TV, so if you have multiple devices to connect to.

The remote control is a simple rectangular black plastic cane with a prominent circular navigation pad. Power, Input, Home, Settings, Amazon Prime Video, Crackle, Disney +, Netflix, Peacock, Tubi, and Vizio’s own WatchFree Free Streaming TV Aggregation app has a dedicated service button on the pad. Below the navigation pad are the volume locker, mute button, and microphone button. The microphone button allows you to control your TV and search for content using fairly simple voice command features (closer to Roku’s voice command system than Amazon or Google’s more fully developed voice assistants. ).

Vizio’s SmartCast platform

Like all Vizio smart TVs, the M55Q6 uses the company’s SmartCast platform for connectivity, offering a lot of flexibility with a fairly simple and direct interface. There are relatively few app choices, but there are well-known names such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney +, Hulu, Netflix, YouTube, and dozens of other streaming services (many of which are free).

SmartCast also supports both Apple AirPlay and Google Cast, so you can stream videos from your Android smartphone or iPhone, or a compatible tablet or computer. There is no proprietary voice assistant other than direct control of the TV and search for content, but if you want to control it with hands-free voice commands through smart speakers, the TV is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. ..

Vizio MQ6 performance and input delay

The Vizio M55Q6-J01 is a 4K 60Hz TV that supports HDR10, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision, and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) high dynamic range (HDR) content. It features automatic low latency mode (ALLM) and variable refresh rate (VRR) for games.

We test televisions with the Klein K-80 colorimeter, Murideo SIX-G signal generator, and Calman software for portrait displays using a methodology based on the Imaging Science Foundation’s calibration technology.

Immediately out of the box, in calibration picture mode with SDR signals, the TV shows a peak brightness of 227.75 cd / m ^ 2 in the full screen field and does not brighten with a smaller white field (on the TV). Indicates that the backlight has no local dimming). The black level is a moderate 0.054 cd / m ^ 2, with a similarly moderate contrast ratio of 4,218: 1. Switching to the HDR signal does not significantly brighten the image, producing a black level of 0.062 cd / m ^ 2 with a maximum brightness of 256.623 cd / m ^ 2, a full screen white field, and a contrast ratio of 4,139: 1. I will. Not very impressive, but you’ll have to spend hundreds of dollars extra on the TCL 6 Series (74,326: 1) or Hisense H8G (56,104: 1) to get higher contrast.

The contrast of the M55Q6 isn’t impressive, but the color performance enhanced by the quantum dots is certainly impressive. The chart above shows the color measurements of the SDR signal compared to the Rec.709 broadcast standard and the HDR signal compared to the DCI-P3 digital cinema standard. In calibration mode, the TV’s SDR performance is virtually perfect without any other adjustments. HDR performance isn’t very accurate, but it’s very accurate with spot-on red and blue, balanced cyan and yellow, and green reach beyond the standard color space. The only item here is a slightly warm magenta.

Thanks to its strong color performance, the BBC’s Planet Earth II looks great on the M55Q7. Even on a dim panel, the green of the leaves and the blue of the water are vivid and realistic. Fine details such as fur and bark can be easily identified in bright sunlight or in the shade. It is a clear and vivid picture that faithfully reproduces the material.

See how to test your TV

The red of Deadpool’s Deadpool outfit is also nicely saturated and looks balanced and uncool in the cloudy lighting of the opening scene. The burning lab battle flames look pretty bright in bright yellow and orange. The details of the shadows in the scene are clearly visible, but they are slightly overexposed and not very dark.

You can see that the contrast of M55Q6 is weak in the party scene of Great Gatsby. Depending on the overall amount of pure white to lighten the frame, the cuts and contours of the black suit, and the texture of the black hair will be muddy or faded. In dark shots, small details are more likely to be swallowed by shadows. However, the skin tone is saturated and looks natural, and the color splashes in the frame pop out well.

A refresh rate of 60Hz limits the smooth appearance of video games, but ALLM and VRR are included to improve game performance. More importantly, the TV’s input delay (the time between receiving a signal and updating the display) is excellent.

Measured using the HDFury Diva HDMI Matrix, the M55Q6 shows a modest input delay of 45.3 ms when low delay mode is disabled and a very low delay of 4.7 ms when low delay mode is enabled. Was shown. It’s less than a quarter of the 20ms threshold that TVs use to consider it very responsive, and easily certifies the M55Q6 as one of the best TVs for gaming. .. If you want lower input delay than that, you should consider a smaller, perhaps more expensive gaming monitor.

Great for gamers on a limited budget

The Vizio M55Q6-J01 is a surprisingly high performance TV, given that it is much cheaper than our favorite Hisense and TCL models. Despite the low contrast and relatively dim panels, it offers a flexible smart TV platform with both Apple AirPlay and Google Cast, powerful gaming performance, and a wide accurate color range. That’s enough for a 55-inch TV that’s available for under $ 600. The Hisense H8G and TCL 6 series still offer much better contrast and much brighter images, while the latter is over $ 200 higher. The Hisense U8G is even more impressive, adding voice control for the hands-free Google Assistant, but it’s quite expensive. If you want to take beautiful, colorful photos while saving as much money as possible, the Vizio MQ6 series is definitely your choice.

