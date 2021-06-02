Abilities of “Dead by Daylight” Nemesis described in detail at the “Resident Evil” event





Capcom and Behavior Interactive have worked together to make Resident Evil Nemesis “Dead by Daylight”.

The new killer is armed with the ability to focus on his appearance in the 2020 Resident Evil 3 remake. Nemesis will arrive at Dead by Daylight on June 15th, with a new map based on the Raccoon City Police Department.

A public trailer is available on YouTube.

Behavior Interactive also details Nemesis’s in-game features in a press release.

The Lethal Parser will briefly highlight all survivors at the beginning of the round, allowing you to quickly aim at your target.

“Hysteria” gives all injured survivors an oblivion status effect each time they injure a healthy survivor. This removes the early warning system for the player’s approach.

The “eruption” allows Nemesis to later destroy the generator for an explosion. Each time you kick the generator, it will be marked as erupting. When the player moribunds a survivor, all marked generators will explode.

Finally, Nemesis comes with a special attack called “Tentacle Strike”. This attack does no damage on the first hit, but causes pollution pain. If they are already contaminated, they will do damage instead.

Contamination can be cured by vaccines found throughout the map, but vaccines allow players to notice the murderer.

Zombies also accompany Nemesis into the entity’s domain. Two spawn at the beginning of the round and the .. the area. Survivors attacked by zombies gain pollution. If they already have contamination, they will take damage instead.

The introduction of AI enemies into Dead by Daylight is the first in the game. These zombies can also be killed by Nemesis players to increase mutation rates and become even more powerful as the round progresses.

In other Resident Evil News, Modder recently created a new difficulty mode for Resident Evil Village. It is designed to be even more difficult than the current Village of Shadows difficulty.

