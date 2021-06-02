Clubhouse aims to grow by connecting users with SNS that they actually use





Clubhouse is the hottest social network of the year, riding the wave of popularity where many other apps have been forced to build rival audio chat apps. It’s only been available to Android users for about a month, but developers are working fast to make the app comparable to the iOS version. A brand new update to Clubhouse on Android adds social links to the app and a few other changes.

The most important addition of the week is the ability to add Instagram and Twitter accounts to your profile. The patch notes call this the “most demanding Android feature”, and it’s easy to see why. With a close community like today’s clubhouses, it’s imperative to quickly link users to other social accounts if you want to increase your audience. If you’re using the app, go to your profile and tap the button that corresponds to the social network you want to add.

Linked accounts aren’t the only features coming out in this week’s update. A new reminder has been added to each room to follow both the speakers or the club itself. When you follow, those future rooms will be displayed in the hallway and you will be notified when the rooms are live.

Finally, the club page now shows multiple upcoming events at once. Given how many lectures are given daily at the clubhouse, seeing a complete list of upcoming events is a big step forward. Each event has an RSVP option and you will be notified when it’s time to attend.

Clubhouse has recently exceeded 2 million Android users, despite maintaining its invitation-only status. No one knows if it will be able to sustain that momentum after the planned public release at the end of this summer.

