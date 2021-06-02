Fortnite UFO Description: How to be kidnapped by aliens





Aliens and UFOs came to Fortnite on the final day of Season 6 and players began to be kidnapped during a match at a particular location. Aliens have been teased by the latest hints quests added to the game over the past few weeks, but now it seems that aliens have arrived on the island. UFOs and aliens are likely to become more common as Season 7 begins, but first contact was made in some specific areas on the map prior to the start date of the new season. .. Here’s how to be kidnapped by aliens in Fortnite:

How to be kidnapped by aliens at Fortnite

Alien kidnappings occur randomly, but you need to be in the right place for UFOs to appear. Currently, UFOs appear primarily in Risky Reels and The Spire, but players are reporting kidnappings throughout the map. Currently, UFOs are very rarely seen outside of Risky Reel and Spire, but as Season 7 approaches, the range of aliens may expand to new locations. Risky Lille is the place where the first abduction occurred, but it is also the most common place for UFO sightings.

Unfortunately, alien kidnappings occur randomly and UFOs are unlikely to appear. So all you can do is wait in the right place and wish you good luck. Some players report that aliens only appear after waiting a few games on risky reels, and UFOs don’t catch everyone after that. You may be lucky enough to find an extraterrestrial visitor, but you may not be lucky enough to be chosen for kidnapping.

However, if you are one of the few chosen, you will be the target of a bright blue tractor beam that will be lifted into the air towards a UFO. However, you can’t really see UFOs or aliens up close. Before returning to the island without remembering what happened, all you see is a bright flash of light. There are several advantages to being taken away, as they will fully recover when kidnapped and provide a complete shield.

Foreshadowing quests, leaks, and teasers hinted at a season 7 alien theme, but recent UFO sightings have basically confirmed that aliens will be the central attraction of the new season. When Season 7 actually begins, the alien abduction mechanics are likely to be extended, and as the new season begins, there will definitely be new POIs and mechanics for playing on the island. You may be able to see the aliens up close in the coming weeks. However, for now, keep an eye on the new hint quests and be prepared for UFO sightings and alien kidnappings to become more common.

Fortniteis is currently available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

