Landlord defends decision to defeat tourists and make small pubs “locals only”





Historical pub landlords defended the “locals only” policy after banning tourists from complying with the guidelines for coronavirus infections.

The Little King of Prussian Inn (known to patrons as Proosh) is located in the picturesque Kingsbridge, Devon.

Currently, it has an A board on the outside, telling vacationers that it is not welcomed inside.

DevonLive reported that the photo of the sign was previously posted on Twitter by tourists, and some online are angry.

But landlord Sarah Roberton tried to explain her policy, as she is now beginning to get fed up with constant snaps.

Outside the pub there is a “local only” sign (Image: BPM MEDIA)

The sign says, “Because of the restrictions imposed by Boris !! He made a small pub smaller.

“Because of the small capacity, only locals can be accommodated.”

Sarah, who runs a pub with her partner Tim Newman (born and raised in town), explained that she tried politely to explain to visitors that there was no room in the first blockage.

But she said no one would listen.

Therefore, the pub instead displays the “local only” sign.

According to Sarah, the first photo was taken on a rainy day, and the chalky description of how small the pub was was washed away.

“Unfortunately, after a Nottingham doctor took a picture and posted it, Sarah went mad on Twitter.

“All my locals were aiming at him and he took a picture and that was it.

“I’m always fed up with the people who take pictures of the sign. The first blockade took pictures in a polite way.

“There was a polite bulletin board, but no one was reading it.”

Sarah explained that Grade II King Prussian has several families with three generations of grandfather, father, and son.

“We’re a very small pub. I’m okay with patrons. They’re here all year long,” she said.

“I don’t think patrons need to vacate their seats for visitors. I’m not against them sitting outside.

“I’ve heard some people ask if it’s okay to drink outside, but that’s okay for us. It’s not because we’re unfriendly. It’s just that we don’t have the space.

The pub had to restrict access for Covid (Image: BPM MEDIA)

“It’s not my fault that the government created all these rules. Now it’s all table services and everyone needs to stay at the table.

“I used to have five tables, but I removed the pool table to make room for two more.

“We are already crazy about running table services. We don’t have time to stop and try to explain the rules.

“I can’t survive the vacationers who come to buy a glass of drink. What matters to us is the patrons who come all year round.

“I know that other businesses in town need vacationers, but we are not a tourism business.”

The table is also needed by the locals who play Euker’s popular Devon card game. Pubs are also popular with dominoes.

He also sponsors local soccer and rugby teams.

Sarah added, “This pub is old and dates back to the 1800s.”

