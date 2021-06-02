Federal law aims to boost local technology hubs and manufacturers





Billions of federal funding could soon be invested in technology initiatives in regions, including western New York.

The US Innovation Competition Law focuses on 10 key investment areas, including semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and quantum computing.

While at M & T Bank’s Tech Hub at Seneca One Tower, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said it was all areas that Western New York was looking to invest in.

We already have such a great building block.Not only beautiful like this [Seneca One Tower]But everyone who works here [Tech Hub] Schumer says it’s important in terms of technology, innovation and the future. It will be one of the leading centers not only in western New York, but also in New York, as well as in the United States and in the world. M & T is really focused. UB also has one of the great Centers for Innovation Research.

The law establishes a Directorate of Technology Innovation within the National Science Foundation to control over $ 100 billion in federal investment and fund research, education, and commercial ventures that are considered essential to the state. Will be.

The United States, in particular, lags behind other world powers in the production of semiconductor chips. According to Business Insider, the United States produces only about 12% of the world’s semiconductors, far from 37% in 1990.

Continuing shortages in these countries are also a serious problem in the United States, as they rely on China and Taiwan for their precious semiconductors. General Motors and Ford had to temporarily close several plants in the United States because they didn’t have semiconductors that could be mounted on cars. Other car makers such as Porsche and Mercedes-Benz have supplied them. We are limiting, and as a result, we are focusing our manufacturing efforts on higher-end models.

Plans are still underway to open a semiconductor chip factory in Batavia. This will bring thousands of jobs to western New York. Senator Schumer said there are wide-ranging reasons for expanding semiconductor production and the overall domestic supply chain.

Countries like China are beginning to close the gap with large investments in major scientific disciplines, he said. If we do not respond, if China, South Korea, Germany and other countries overtake us with scientific and innovation advantages, our economy will collapse, national security will collapse, and We are no longer the major nations of the world. The greatest country in the world and the greatest economic leader. That’s important.

Based in the Buffalos Northland Workforce Center, EWI Manufacturing specializes in advising manufacturers on how to take advantage of new technologies to improve operations. The company’s CEO, Henry Cialone, said the law would help small and medium-sized manufacturers, who normally manufacture parts in large supply chains, but are often forgotten.

Cialone said there is considerable investment in the early stages of science and technology that produce these great results. But it also looks at the end of the process with regional hubs. Applied research is conducted there.Many small and medium-sized manufacturers have many barriers to implementing new technologies. […] I think many of them have been addressed through this bill.

As part of innovation and competition law, the Department of Commerce can designate technology hubs in 10 regions. This includes an additional $ 10 billion in federal funding dedicated to regional investment. Senator Schumer hopes that these designations will apply to medium-sized cities in the emerging technology sector, such as Buffalo / Rochester.

Schumer said he had to share wealth and distribute it, rather than just giving all these jobs to New York City, San Francisco, and Austin. And that’s one of the main purposes of the bill. Is one of the driving factors.

Overall, US innovation and competition law consists of approximately $ 250 billion in federal funding. It has bipartisan support because it was introduced by Schumer and co-sponsored by Republican Indiana Senator Todd Young. Republicans and Democrats in the House of Representatives also expressed support for the bill. Schumer said his intention was to beat China in terms of manufacturing. It will take place this Tuesday in the Senate.

