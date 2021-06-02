Google has more control over personalized ads on Android





Google wants to give users more control over their personalized ads by easily opting out. After many criticisms of Google’s privacy practices on Android, the company has invested heavily in enhancing Android’s privacy features.

Google has released an announcement describing new changes that will begin in late 2021. Google previously invented an ad ID that allows developers to monetize their ads and allow users to disable them at any time.

According to a new rule for developers, “When a user opts out of an interest-based ad or ad personalization, the ad identifier is no longer available. You will receive a zero string instead of the identifier.”

If a user wants to opt out of personalized advertising, Google will notify the developer. Previously, advertising IDs were visible to developers and could compromise user privacy. However, the new rule says, “When I try to access an identifier, it returns a string of zeros instead of the identifier.”

Of course, Google hasn’t forgotten about the developers. The company has promised to develop an alternative solution called an “essential use case”. These cases can be analytics and fraud prevention.

Apps running on Android 12 are at the forefront of complying with these new rules. Next year, all apps on the Play Store will need to follow this procedure for app releases. You can access your opt-out options from the app, Google, and ad settings menus.

Google makes it easy to opt out of personalized ads for your users

The Android privacy debate has always been controversial between Google and its users. Google states that it always protects the privacy of its users. Users, on the other hand, believe that Google and apps are infringing on their privacy.

What makes users pessimistic about Google is that Google has a poor track record of protecting their privacy. The latest case reveals that Google was illegally collecting your location. The company also deliberately obfuscates disabling location tracking on Android.

Google’s move happens after Apple disables default access to developer user data. Apple’s new rules require developers to get permission to access their data. Well, Google seems to apply a similar process to Android.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos