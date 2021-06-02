Google strengthens restricted ad tracking policy for Android Ad ID





Google will literally zero Android ad IDs when users opt out of personalized ads later this year.

The company notified mobile developers about the switch on Thursday.

Currently, users who opt out of tracking and personalized ads will continue to be tagged with their Android ID when they open the app. This ID is used for non-advertising use cases such as attribution, analytics, and fraud detection. However, starting later this year, users who opt out will only see the zero string instead of their ID in the advertising ID field.

On the support page released today, Google said in July that it would release an alternative Android advertising ID that supports analytics and fraud detection without passing an Android ID for users who opt out of personalization.

This update is similar to how Apple removes ID for Advertising (IDFA) when a user opts out of tracking. If Google implements an Android ID change, an Android ID set to zero will be as useless as IDFA.

The big difference is that Apple’s latest iOS warns all users of all third-party apps in advance to decide whether to allow them to track ads, a program called AppTrackingTransparency. Also, according to early data on iOS 14.5, the majority of users refuse to track when prompted. Google takes a quiet approach, forcing anonymity when a user opts out of advertising personalization, without prompting the user to make a decision.

However, this is not the end of Google and Android’s progress towards stricter privacy standards.

According to the Google Support page, in the long run, we appreciate the additional opportunities that give users more informed control over the persistent identities provided to third parties.

Unlike Apple, changes to Google’s mobile ad tracking policy require months of review and coordination with developers and technology vendors. First, sudden changes to Google properties such as Android and Chrome that disrupt Google’s advertising competition can cause antitrust violations. Android is also open source software, so Google cannot make any changes on its own.

However, these updates to the Android and Google Play stores follow Apple’s pre-ATT footsteps.

And Google has recently suggested that digital media and ad tech need to be prepared for an ecosystem that doesn’t consider persistent third-party identifiers.

Third-party cookies and other proposed identifiers advocated by some in the industry do not meet consumer expectations for privacy, Google’s vice president and advertising GM Jerry Dischler said last week. I told my client at an in-house event. They cannot be trusted in the long run.

