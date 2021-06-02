Huawei officially replaces Android with HarmonyOS. HarmonyOS is also Android





With a live stream this morning, Huawei officially launched the Harmony OS, which is its operating system and an alternative to Android. The company has a new watch, a new tablet, and a new Harmony OS. And announced a new phone. The company also said it will update its vast list of 100 different Huawei Android phone models to Harmony OS over the next year.

With today’s announcement, Huawei appears to have two completely different operating systems called the “Harmony OS.” The first is the IoT and smartwatch version of the open source Harmony OS based on Huawei’s Lite OS. The second version of Harmony OS is for mobile phones and tablets, is an Android fork and uses the Linux kernel. (Huawei doesn’t want to admit this). A lot of confusion arises when two completely different operating systems appear to share the same brand name. You can also make many claims that the IoT version of HarmonyOS does not apply to the phone version.

For example, TechCrunch spoke to Huawei: “Huawei denied speculation that HarmonyOS was a derivative of Android and said that there was no single line of code that was the same as Android. A Huawei spokeswoman said the operating system. Refused to mention whether is based on Linux. The kernel that runs Android. “This statement applies to the IoT version, but not to the phone version. Meanwhile, the company quoted Huawei’s software president on the German site ComputerBase: “To continue to enjoy the experience that existing users are accustomed to on our phones and tablets, Huawei Obtains code from AOSP of HarmonyOS, subject to open source open source license rules and fulfillment of relevant responsibilities and obligations.

HarmonyOS: Still Android only (at least on mobile phones)

Following the US export ban on Huawei, the company is currently struggling to become independent of the US supply chain. Huawei has many reliable hardware component manufacturers in China, but China does not have a lot of software development. Therefore, software is the company’s biggest problem. HarmonyOS is considered the answer to that problem, and Huawei wants to create and sell it in-house to free it from US influence. Huawei doesn’t seem to like it, pointing out that the Harmony OS for phones relies heavily on Android.

However, when I tried the OS on the official emulator a few months ago, there was no doubt that I was considering an Android fork. HarmonyOS was the same as Huawei shipped on Android phones, except for a few changes to the “about” screen that swapped the words “Android” and “EMUI” (Huawei’s Android skin) in “HarmonyOS”. It was the same. Huawei missed some places where the OS was still labeled as “Android”. The OS ran Android apps and supported all Android features with the same implementation as Android. I used the Linux kernel and displayed the version on the “About” screen. Using the Android Debug Bridge for development, the Huawei SDK listed 27 different Android libraries in the third-party software list and compiled Android apps with different file extensions. There was no particular difference on Android. Extended / “Harmony OS” is clearly several different operating systems with one name. The OS for smartphones and tablets is Android, the OS for smart watches and IoT is Lite OS, and the versions of “car” and “smart TV” are unknown.

Huawei

Another major point I have to choose for HarmonyOS is the lack of access and transparency. All you have to do is access the SDK and emulator, and you have to go through the insane process of uploading your US passport and credit card photos to Huawei’s servers and granting access to the SDK after a two-day wait period. did. Most companies only have a download link. You cannot run the emulator locally on your computer. Instead of inspecting the emulator more thoroughly, the emulator runs remotely on a server somewhere in China and the video is streamed to your computer. After we wrote the article, Huawei stopped the emulator and prevented “overseas” users from downloading the SDK.

However, once HarmonyOS is deployed on the device, there are not many options to hide it. The Verge states that MatePad Pro tablets come with Huawei’s “AppGallery” Android app store and can run Android apps. Of course, it’s only for Android.

Forking Android isn’t a big deal, and big companies like Amazon are doing it for FireOS. The difference is that Amazon speaks frankly about it, saying “Fire OS is a fork of Android” in the first paragraph of the developer documentation. Huawei’s developer documentation doesn’t mention Android, and most are purely meaningless. That is, they are buzzword paragraphs and circular links that do not really convey technical information about what the OS is or how it works.

What’s new in HarmonyOS: Android 11 features, iOS design

HarmonyOS home screen.

The new quick settings panel will be displayed as is from iOS.

Huawei

HarmonyOS can now display multiple music players with quick settings. This seems to be a feature of Android 11.

Huawei

You can select the sound output. This is also a feature of Android 11.

Huawei

“Super devices” offer innovative features such as pairing wireless headphones.

Huawei

In today’s show, HarmonyOS (for phones) looks a bit lighter and a bit different from the emulator. The main new feature is a new quick setting that shows that the company isn’t afraid to copy both big mobile OSs. Was a panel: The design is broken The new feature to display multiple media players and sound output pickers directly from the iOS control center is a feature of Android 11.The HarmonyOS emulator was based on Android 10, but this The Media Quick Settings feature indicates that this version of Harmony has been upgraded Android 11 and Huawei are taking more advantage of the code base.

HarmonyOS also has a feature called “super device”. This seems to be a network feature along the Google Cast, AirPlay, or Bluetooth lines. When all the devices in the house run Harmony OS, Huawei can pair the drone with a smartphone for remote control, use a tablet stylus on a PC, connect wireless earphones to the device, and more. It states that it will be able to use network features that sound like pedestrians. phone. The company has shown a plug-in for Huawei Windows PC that can quickly transfer files to the phone. Huawei imagined a wild smart home integration, like hitting a cell phone on an oven toaster to look up recipes. There was also a HarmonyOS powered refrigerator.

As part of the Harmony OS deployment, Huawei is undergoing a major in-place upgrade to about 100 different models of Huawei Android phones and will replace them with Harmony OS. You will typically develop an entirely new operating system to support 100 older models. It’s an expensive and tremendous effort that most companies call “infeasible,” but it’s not a big deal because the Harmony OS is really just Android. We cannot promise that all of these phones will move to Android 11. It is also possible that there will be a basic rebranding of existing software.

The first batch of phones will be upgraded today, June 2nd. This includes Huawei’s flagships such as the Mate 40 and 30 series, the P40 series and the foldable Mate X2. Huawei promised switchers that “Harmony OS performs better than Android-based EMUI,” but didn’t provide details on what the company claims. Better.

Huawei states that all of these phones have the Harmony OS. (The next few slides have larger text.)

This phone gets HarmonyOS today.

Huawei

This is a slide of “3rd quarter of 2021”.

Huawei

Fourth quarter of 2021.

Huawei

The first half of 2021.

Huawei

Huawei has removed some hints that it is in pain for US export bans and everything else. He said he would start selling existing handsets like the Mate 40 Pro with a harmony operating system, but said they couldn’t offer these phones in 5G “due to US restrictions.” He also briefly foretold the next flagship, the P50, saying, “As you know, we haven’t set a release date yet, but we’re trying to find a way to bring this amazing product to our customers.” In fact, Huawei isn’t sure which disaster this refers to. Is this due to COVID? US export ban? Global tip shortage? There is too much happening now to be vague.

In summary, yesterday Huawei shipped smartwatches with LiteOS, and today we ship smartwatches with LiteOS-based “HarmonyOS.” Yesterday we shipped phones and tablets using a fork version of Android without Google services. Today, Huawei is shipping a “Harmony OS” for Android phones and tablets that are forked without Google services. Has anything really changed here?

Exhibition image by Huawei

