Google accepts crypto exchange, wallet ads in August





Olympic gold medalist Apollo Anton discusses his investment in cryptocurrencies in response to growing calls to cancel the Olympics in Tokyo and Beijing.

Google will begin accepting ads for crypto exchanges and digital wallets for US consumers on its platform starting August 3. Related businesses and services. ”

Cryptocurrency Wallet is an app that allows users to store and acquire digital assets on cryptocurrency exchanges such as Coinbase. Once stored in a digital wallet, users can use their holdings to make transactions.

Ticker Security Last Change Change% COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 240.48 +1.55 +0.65% PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 262.17 +2.90 +1.12%

Coinbase recently announced that certain customers can start using Coinbase Cards. The Coinbase Card is a Visa debit card that offers up to 4% cryptocurrency rewards for daily purchases on Apple Pay and Google Pay digital wallets starting this week. Meanwhile, PayPal said last week that it is developing a withdrawal feature that allows users to move cryptocurrencies to their digital wallets.

Bitcoin price exceeds $ 37,000, cryptocurrency will be even higher

Advertisers offering crypto exchanges and wallet services can register with the Financial Crime Control Network as a money services business and as a remittancer in at least one state, or as a federal or state-certified banking entity. You must meet the certification requirements.

You also need to make sure your ads and landing pages comply with state and federal legal requirements and all Google Ads policies.

In addition, advertisers will need to request a new “Cryptocurrency Exchange and Wallet Authentication” from Google through an application form that will be available starting July 8. The previous crypto exchange certification will be revoked on August 3rd.

Apple and Coinbase partnership, Google wallet for crypto purchase

In March 2018, Google, Facebook and Twitter all announced that they would ban or limit cryptocurrency-related advertising to crack down on fraud.

Ticker Security Last Change Change% GOOGL ALPHABET, INC. 2,370.59 -10.59 -0.44% FB FACEBOOK, INC. 329.15 +0.02 + 0.01% TWTR TWITTER, INC. 57.13 -0.28 -0.49%

Facebook then announced that it would lift the ban and allow ads promoting cryptocurrencies and related content from pre-approved advertisers. Google soon followed suit, and in October 2018, regulated virtual Announced that it will allow advertising on currency exchanges in the United States and Japan.

Under Google’s revised advertising policy, advertising for initial coin offerings, decentralized finance, or DeFi, trading protocols, and advertising that promotes the purchase, sale, or trading of cryptocurrencies or related products is prohibited. Examples include pre-sale or solicitation, crypto loans, initial DEX offerings, token liquidity pools, celebrity crypto recommendations, unhosted wallets, and unregulated decentralized apps.

Advertising destinations that aggregate or compare the issuers of cryptocurrencies or related products are also prohibited. Examples include aggregator or affiliate sites that include crypto trading signals, crypto investment advice, related content and broker reviews.

“To be on the safe side, we expect all advertisers to comply with local laws in the areas they target,” Google said in a statement. “This policy promotes these financial products. It applies globally to all accounts. “

Bitcoin (Source: Coindesk)

Bitcoin is currently trading at nearly $ 37,000 per coin, and rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin are trading at $ 2,700 and nearly $ 40, respectively, according to prices tracked by CoinDesk.

