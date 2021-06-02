Samsung reportedly started building the Galaxy Z Fold 3





The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is one of the three new Samsung flagships scheduled for launch in August, but it’s the most exciting of the three. The Fold 3, Flip 3, and S21 FE will all be available in August and will replace the Galaxy Note 21. If Samsung hasn’t decided, the three phones will hit the shelves in late August. I will skip this year.

If these reports are accurate, Samsung should soon begin assembling three new phones and be ready to ship to buyers by the end of August. And it happened that there was a new report that Samsung had already started manufacturing the Fold 3.

Specifically, Samsung has begun production of the first parts of the Fold 3, said Roland Quandt, who is familiar with WinFuture’s information. According to the report, production in early June is another indicator that Samsung wants to launch a new foldable flagship within the next few months.

According to WinFuture, Samsung will produce a limited number of Fold 3 parts compared to traditional smartphones. The Fold 3 is still more expensive than a regular cell phone, so Samsung needs to have less initial inventory than usual. Another explanation is that Samsung wants to ensure high yields, so it will gradually increase production.

WinFuture reiterates rumors that the Fold 3 may be the first Samsung phone with a under-display camera. This is a new type of phone component that requires entirely new display manufacturing technology and can impact early yields.

The report also states that the Fold 3’s external display will be smaller than before, blaming the S-pen stylus for design changes. The stylus pen will be stowed inside the phone, Quant said. However, other reports indicate that the S Pen is stored in a protective case rather than in Fold 3.

Earlier reports also revealed other exciting details related to handset durability for the new foldphone. Clamshell mobile phones are more likely to be accidentally damaged than traditional mobile phones due to the nature of the design of clamshell mobile phones. This device has a hinge to operate the folding screen. Moving parts combined with a fragile display are a recipe for disasters in the event of an accident.

The Fold 3 is expected to be Samsung’s first foldable foldable product to be officially certified for water and dust.

Display glass continues to be “ultra-thin” (UTG) type, but foldable glass needs to be stronger than last year’s UTG panels. This is a necessary upgrade to allow stylus interaction.

Finally, the series of Samsung trademark discoveries shows that Samsung is working to improve the durability of the phone chassis.

Apart from the design, there is another exciting feature that Fold 3 must offer. This is a hardware upgrade not found on other Galaxy smartphones. Rumor has it that the Fold 3 could be the first Samsung flagship with AMD’s RDNA GPU. And it happened that AMD hinted that the first Samsung phone with RDNA 2 graphics would be coming soon.

