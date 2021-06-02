Senate Democrats Call on Google to Investigate Racial Prejudice in Tools and Companies





A group of Democratic senators is calling on Google’s parent company Alphabet to investigate how its products and policies are harming blacks.

Cory Booker, New Jersey, Ron Wyden, Oregon, Mark Warner, Virginia, Ed Markey, Massachusetts, Connecticut in a letter to high-tech CEO Thunder Pichai and other executives. Richard Blumenthal said he was worried about prejudice and discrimination. , In both Google’s products and how to deal with workplace diversity.

“We are concerned that there are repeated cases where the alphabet is off the mark and we did not actively guarantee that the product or workplace was safe for blacks,” Senator said.

They highlighted some examples of Google products that may have biased consequences or potential harm to blacks.

“Google search, its advertising algorithms, and YouTube are all known to perpetuate racist stereotypes and the perspective of white nationalists,” they write.

They show that new apps that identify skin conditions aren’t trained using “enoughly diverse” datasets, so they don’t work for people with dark skin, Vice’s recent report Was quoted.

They also pointed out the dismissal of renowned artificial intelligence ethicist Timnit Gebru, the first black woman to be a Google research scientist and vocally criticized the company’s commitment to diversity.

Senators suggested that the company did not fulfill Pichai’s pledge of racial justice in a letter to employees and parliamentary testimony following the murder of George Floyd a year ago.

According to the Senator, the first step is a “racial equality audit.” They want Google to work with external civil rights and legal experts to identify the root cause of discrimination within the company and its tools and what they can do to address the issue. ..

Google and other tech giants have long been exposed to criticism that the diversification of white-dominated employees is slow. For example, according to Google’s 2020 Diversity Report, only 3.7% of US employees are black, compared to 2% in 2013.

Companies are also accused of not paying enough attention to the impact of their technology on people of color and how their design and development persists bias.

In a letter to Google, lawmakers mention Facebook and Airbnb, which are racially prejudiced on the platform and within the company under external pressure from activists and lawmakers. And conducted similar audits to investigate discrimination.

Facebook’s audit, completed last year, gave a bitter assessment of what external auditors called the company’s “troublesome and tragic decision” to prioritize freedom of speech over civil rights.

Senator said a similar investigation on Google had long been awaited.

“As Congress and the federal government make further efforts to protect colored communities from online civil rights violations, companies are investigating areas of improvement and workplaces for members of these communities. You have to do your part by ensuring that you are safe, “they wrote.

“We can no longer rely on promises and need to take positive steps in the alphabet to protect blacks and other people of color.”

Google did not respond to NPR’s request for comment.

