According to internal email, Apple was once considered a 15-inch MacBook Air. App Store details





The Epic v Apple trial has been formally postponed, but several documents have been submitted revealing confidential information about both companies. Interestingly, one of Steve Jobs’s 2007 emails confirmed that Apple was working on a 15-inch MacBook Air (which wasn’t officially released), and further discussed the App Store. Was done several times.

15 inch MacBook Air

Launched in January 2008, the first MacBook Air was seen as a revolution in the laptop industry due to its ultra-compact body with a full-sized keyboard and 13-inch LCD display. However, an email sent by Apple’s co-founder in August 2007 shows that the company was also working on a larger MacBook Air.

Details of the machine are unknown, but Steve said at a 2008 briefing that the company would discuss the “15-inch MacBook Air” in early 2008. Apple actually released a new size MacBook Air in 2010. I did, but it was an 11-inch screen. The MacBook Pro is the only Apple laptop to date with a 15-inch version.

The scanned email may even contain interesting handwritten notes.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Apple was considering the idea for a 15-inch MacBook Air, but it’s unclear if the company wants to launch a larger version of its most popular laptop.

App store discussion

The main topic of the Epic vs. Apple trial was the App Store. The Cupertino-based company has been accused of being an exclusive practice in how stores operate on iOS devices.

During the trial, I shared some emails from Apple executives discussing internal decisions about the App Store, but there seem to be more. In the same email in August 2007, months after the iPhone was announced, Steve revealed that at that point the decision to create an App Store hadn’t been made yet.

Steve also mentions EA Games, one of the potential partners to offer third-party apps on the iPhone, so the idea of ​​opening up iPhone software to developers. I wanted to discuss about. The iOS App Store was announced in March 2008 and officially launched in July of the same year.

Earlier this year, Scott Forstall, a former Apple software engineering SVP, revealed that he had asked some developers to create a demo app for the iPhone using a jailbroken device. ..

Also, regarding the App Store, another March 2015 email said that App Store executives wanted to implement some of the tools that Google uses to review apps on the Play Store. It is shown. They claim that in most cases Google had a great tool for automatically analyzing apps without the need for human intervention.

The document submitted with the trial details Apple’s efforts to improve the App Store review process.

iPad development

It’s no secret that Apple’s smartphones were first introduced, but Apple worked on tablet devices long before the iPhone. However, an email from Steve Jobs shows that the company was also discussing tablets in early 2008.

This doesn’t necessarily mean Apple wanted to launch the iPad in 2008, but it probably revived plans for a new tablet around this time. By the way, the first iPad was announced in January 2010 and hit the shelves in April of the same year.

App Store Shazam

Shazam was already very popular 10 years ago, and the developers behind it decided to release another app called Shazam Player, which acts as an alternative music player for iPhone users. But Apple wasn’t happy with this.

Eddy Cue, who is currently responsible for Apple’s services, said in a 2012 email that Apple will not promote the new Shazam app on the App Store.

After all, Apple acquired Shazam in 2018 and is now fully integrated with Siri, iOS and Apple devices.

These emails have other interesting details. This includes Steve’s mention of the “Super iPod nano” that you can read here.

FTC: I’m using an automatic affiliate link to earn money. More.

For more Apple news, check out YouTube’s 9to5Mac.

