Sugar Ray Leonard Knockout LA Homes For Sale





Sugar Ray Leonard is about to bring the luxury Pacific Palisades back on the market for $ 46.5 million.

Built over 20 years ago by retired boxer and wife Bernadette Rostenko, it was first listed for $ 52 million in 2019.

Approximately 16,773 sq ft, this property is currently listed at a 10% discount and includes a 7-bedroom main house and a two-story guesthouse.

According to the list, it is “the most important heritage on the West Side”.

On more than 1.7 acres, this property, called Leonardo Estate, is located behind a large gate and hedge for ultimate privacy.

Designed by world-renowned architect Richard Landry, the house features stone floors in the solarium and other parts of the house shipped from Jerusalem, six fireplaces imported from Europe, and villas in Florence. Made from the finest materials, including inspired Italian architecture.

It is an aerial view of the entire building. Realtor.com A sunny solarium with wooden beam ceilings provides an attractive environment for a casual dining area and leads to a garden. Realtor.com covers nearly two acres and is adorned with fountains, statues, gardens and lawns. .Realtor.com pool. Realtor.com One of seven bedrooms. Built on more than 1.7 acres of Realtor.com, the 7-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion is a homage to Italian architecture. Realtor.com

Other features include a two-storey family room, a formal living and dining room, a gym, a screening room, a gourmet kitchen, and a solarium.

The second floor of the house boasts scenic mountain views.

One of the many ceiling and flooring living areas. Realtor.com A tennis court with a viewing area. Realtor.com Optimize your privacy with a long driveway surrounded by nature. Realtor.com Another living space. Realtor.com The picturesque grounds also include a complete guesthouse and putting green. Realtor.com

Outdoor amenities include a long driveway, a large entrance motor court, a complete guesthouse, an illuminated tennis court with a viewing area, a sunny oval pool, a vast lawn and putting greens.

Sugar Ray Leonard celebrates winning middleweight title after defeating Marvin Hagler in a 1987 match. Hector Camacho sugars in the 1997 IBC Middleweight title match in Atlantic City.・ Punched Ray Leonard’s chin

Leonard, 65, is often considered one of the greatest boxers of all time and won world titles in five ranks between 1977 and 1997. He was considered part of the Fabulous Four, a group of boxers who fought each other throughout the 1980s, consisting of Leonard, Robert Dawn, Thomas Hearns and Marvin Hagler.

