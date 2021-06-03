Google releases digital “Voice Playbook” for developers





2:00 pm on June 2, 2021

Google has released an online booklet that investigates how people use voice technology. The Voice Playbook acts as a style guide for the industry and provides ideas on how to build better voice technology that attracts more people, especially at the international level, as part of Google’s Next Billion Users onboarding strategy. I will.

Google guide

VoicePlaybook covers many areas, packs a large number of photos and graphs, and analyzes how to use voice technology today in relatively simple terms. According to Google, voice interactions can be defined as recordings, commands, conversations, and dictations. As shown above, each has its own flow, but there are many possible permutations. However, as voice technology becomes more internationalized, Google sees it as an integral part of bringing people who don’t use keyboards and touchpads online. According to Google, Hindi paragraphs take three times as long as English, so some people have limited literacy and others are frustrated by the speed of typing non-Latin characters. Audio can be skipped beyond those limits.

“It’s easy to think of the ability to talk to a cell phone as a matter of convenience as a way to get information while driving or cooking. But for many new Internet users, voice isn’t just important. No, “said Asif Baki, Google User Experience Director at Next Billion Users, in a blog post. “This makes the output that asks for the results of a search query much easier to understand.”

Quiet voice

According to the playbook, that doesn’t mean there’s not much room for improvement in voice technology. Misunderstandings are frustrating with audio as well as with text format, and people give up on technology. Voice technology also tends to raise privacy concerns at an instinctive level. Speaking out loud means that your voice can be heard by someone nearby, and some people may not want to be involved in voice technology. This is especially true if you’re worried about what it would look like if you used voice instead of typing. The value of voice technology to those who are completely illiterate is that the choice of interface allows people to make that judgment, whether it is true or not. No one wants to be laughed at or teased by such things.

“Technology can pose challenges for voice users, but if properly designed and built, it can also help overcome them,” Baki wrote. “Based on the lessons learned from unique voice technology, we have created a set of principles that will help technology makers around the world think about how to build voice. Building on that experience can dramatically improve the usefulness and accessibility of the technologies they use. “

Google’s playbook has a lot of suggestions for overcoming at least some of the brakes on the industry. Many ideas are about adapting it to more types of people than improving the technology. The list should be to speak slowly and in short sentences to the AI, not the old microphone, and the AI Includes better icons that improve the way you grasp the pace and style of comfortable and natural speech.

“People use voice to reduce the complexity and disruption of the Internet. At the same time, there remain important and often frustrating challenges,” Baki wrote. “With hundreds of millions of people around the world accessing online, we want to make voice more natural and convenient. More people use their voices to make their voices. I look forward to helping you feel like you’re listening. “

