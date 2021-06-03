Horse Racing Level Up: Cars Show How Technology Democratizes Television Production Innovations-Horse Racing News





For those who are motivated to innovate, it’s not impossible to even produce two high-profile events across the country at the same time. When he was tasked with producing one Olympic athletics tournament in Oregon and one in Iowa, Jim Kerr didn’t know how to extend his team to both tournaments. He decided that LTN Global’s new multiplexing technology could allow him to try something new. A workflow using remote video feeds from Iowa will be sent back to his production track in Oregon, allowing his team to remotely produce both events at the same time.

With 30 years of experience producing sporting events, the five Emmy Award-winning cars know how to solve production challenges and bring a passion for innovative production to the race. His team at Carr-Hughes Productions has created NBC’s Breeders’ Cup Championship and Breeders’ Cup Challenge series, adding elements such as virtual fan involvement to make the event even more appealing.

Broadcast production in a changing market

Carr was an advocate of remote production long before remote production became a trend. He witnessed media organizations hesitate to experiment with new production models and workflows until the COVID-19 pandemic reached out to them. Even the most hesitant media organizations have shifted their focus to new technologies and production workflows, continued to air the show, and achieved tremendous success.

When it comes to video production, I consider myself an innovation incubator. I like to try out new technologies and workflows to see how they work in the real world, “says Carr.

This idea is invaluable to the horse racing industry, which is struggling to produce broadcast-quality video content and other production enhancements. Through collaborations at special events such as the Breeders’ Cup, the Pegasus World Cup and the Kentucky Derby Preparatory Race, we got to know the Car Hughes team. He worked closely with my team at LTN Global to establish reliable ultra-fast IP network connectivity on the race track and create races and events that enable new ideas such as live fan engagement elements. .. At the Breeders’ Cup, Carr used our IP network to capture live video feeds from the British stables where people were watching the show. This added an immersive feeling to the production and allowed us to get closer to our fans regardless of geography.

Everything depends on having the right technical partner, he said.

Carr believes that IP network connectivity will revolutionize production workflows, driving efficiency and new possibilities. If the producer can configure the network and there is a VPN on the other end, the camera signal can be sent over the network to the studio or production track. This will change the production system.

Think big and act small

Until now, large broadcast networks have been the main driver of new technology developments.

Carr points out that democratization is now underway, with reduced costs and increased amounts of innovation.

As a result, video production companies and horse racing production teams can introduce new technologies that provide broadcast quality. For example, Carr-Hughes works with Philadelphia-based graphics experts over the NDI network to securely transfer graphics video signals to other production teams over the Internet. ..

We’re always looking for a better and more efficient way to create and deliver events to the network, “he explains. “Currently, there are many great technologies that enable small businesses like us to provide network quality and do something for our customers.

Push the limits of possibilities

Innovation requires experimentation, but it’s not always aimed at the next big breakthrough, so it’s easier to do on a smaller scale. That’s when you have the right tools and technology partners to make the right changes and efficiently deliver great results. It is about pushing boundaries and bringing a fresh perspective. With visionary producers like Jim and his team, horse racing can prepare for an exciting era in the future.

Rich Rosa is Vice President of Business Development for Gaming and Simulcast at LTN Global Communications. Rich, a leader in LTN’s horse racing industry, has partnered with racetracks across the country to create high-quality productions, find new distribution channels and increase name recognition, and ultimately increase name recognition. Their betting handle. LTN provides centralized production and IP-based forwarding services that help you create and / or distribute high-quality HD and 4K content tracking.

About LTN Global

LTN Global is a world leader in video technology solutions for broadcast quality content producers and distributors. Built on the world’s fastest and most reliable IP multicast network, LTN’s universal media ecosystem integrates modular services and integrates with other key technologies to deliver a complete video chain workflow. Drive the scale from production and acquisition to monetization and distribution.

