Received the highest evaluation of the brand and realized a significant price reduction





Published June 2, 2021, Eastern Standard Time 7:16 pm | Ariel Tinkel Updated June 2, 2021, Eastern Standard Time 7:17 pm

Nordstrom Rack is selling adidas sneakers for the family. (Photo: Adidas / Getty)

Recommendations are independently selected by the reviewed editors.

If your classic sneakers have become a little uncomfortable lately (I can’t tell!), There’s no perfect time to get a new pair ahead of the summer. Men’s and kids’ styles. It’s time to officially say goodbye to your old kick and make space for a supportive and comfortable new pair.

Perfect for unisex, these adidas Continental 80 sneakers are available in fresh white / silver metallic colours, with 43% off, and prices have dropped from $ 80 to $ 44.97. These throwback kicks reflect the same effortless coolness as Adidas’ legendary Stan Smith, and I like the effortless versatility offered by the plain white profile, but at a more wallet-friendly price. is.

Shoppers gave the Continental 80s a 4.5-star rating, and reviewers pointed out that these sneakers were slightly narrower than other adidas models, but style writer Kevin Cortez said Stan Smith was in actual size. I found it to fit. Race untied reviewers praised the daily comfort of these sale sneakers. However, similar Stan Smith wet leads do not have much arch support, so it is advisable to consider purchasing an insert.

adidas Continental offers all the nostalgic styles of the popular cult Stan Smitbut at a significantly reduced price. (Photo: Adidas)

For women, some versions of the Puremotion style are available for over 20% off (and save 26%!), From $ 65 or $ 70 to $ 49.97 or $ 52.97. For example, a clean white pure motion sneaker featuring a rainbow-colored version of the iconic adidas triple stripe costs $ 52.97. This is a 24% discount from the regular $ 70 selling price. Over 300 great reviews have been received from happy Nordstrom Rack shoppers, one of whom has praised them. I think this is the best. [shoe] I own it. With a sleek, unobtrusive design and a hidden layer of brand-specific Cloudfoam cushioning for optimal comfort, you’ll want to wear these stylish shoes for long runs or for city errands.

Check out our top picks, but buy the sale as soon as possible. Style, size and color options will sell out soon.

Best sale of Nordstrom Rack adidas sneakers

Buy adidas superstars and other popular sneakers at Nordstrom Rack. (Photo: Adidas)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but are subject to change over time.

