Some Pokemon cards will be sold at Target this week





After being pulled off the shelves almost a month ago, Target will resume selling Pokemon trading cards this week. The announcement will be made on June 2nd via a tweet posted by the official AskTarget Twitter account so that “selected” cards will be sold “up to 2 per guest per day, 7 days a week”. It was said that it would be. However, the meaning of the “selected” card and when it will officially resume sales have not yet been confirmed.

This policy reversal occurred after the sale of almost all trading cards was temporarily suspended on May 14 due to heightened concerns about the safety of both targeted guests and team members. These concerns surfaced after the surge in card game popularity earlier this year was flooded with buyers and scalpers, and clashes between the two were reported. Less than a week after police responded to an assault directly related to card sales, where a victim aimed a gun at an attacker trying to get his card in the target parking lot. Target has decided to stop selling trading cards.

At the time of publication, Target has not yet issued an official statement regarding the cancellation of this policy, so it is specific why the policy was canceled, with a “selected” card, and whether this policy is national. It’s unclear if it’s limited to a location. In addition, there is no news about whether MLB, NFL, or NBA cards will be available for purchase again.

We hope that all these upcoming Pokemon games (Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legend Arceus) will not be a problem for retailers anymore.

