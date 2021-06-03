Google hires former SiriusXM CPO / CTO as map team leader – TechCrunch Japan





Just a year ago, Google announced several leadership changes, with Prabhakar Raghavan, who joined the company in 2012, taking over the leadership of search, assistants and maps. The company has hired Christopher Phillips, formerly Chief Technical Officer at Sirius XM, to work on geography teams for products such as Google Maps, Google Earth, and Google Maps Platform, according to sources familiar with hiring. The business of the company that led these products. Google confirmed his hiring but refused to share any additional information. Philips will officially join the company later this month.

Philips joined SiriusXM after the company acquired the music service Pandora last year. Prior to the acquisition, he was responsible for Pandora’s CPO and technology for six years, leading Amazon Music products and design from 2012 to 2014, and then serving as executives at Workspeed and Intuit.

Philips is a new role at Google, leading both the Geo team’s product and engineering and reporting directly to Raghavan. Raghavan will continue to oversee search, assistants, Geo, commerce and advertising. Prior to last year’s leadership shuffle, Jen Fitzpatrick basically played a similar role in the geoteam.

According to Search Engine Land, Dane Glasgow and Liz Reid became leaders of the Geo team after she left. Glasgow has since left Google and is now on Facebook, but Reid has recently taken on a new role in leading Google’s search experience. It obviously left a little blank, but Philips can fill it.

Philips has no direct experience in building geographic products, but has extensive experience in managing product-oriented engineering teams. His recruitment was at an interesting time for Google Maps. Google Maps has just announced a number of major updates and is becoming an important part of Google’s product portfolio.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos