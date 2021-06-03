New Tech Network receives grants to support Texas rural and town school districts





Austin, Texas, June 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / –New Tech Network (NTN), a leading design partner for comprehensive K-12 school reform, has established the Bezos Family Foundation to expand and support education. I received a grant from BFF). Innovation in Texas rural and town districts and schools.

New technology network

The new Texas initiative aims to reach 11 new schools by 2025, servicing approximately 11,000 students in communities classified as rural or town by the National Institute for Educational Policy and Statistics (NCES). I am. These multi-year grants provide each school with support and services to implement the New Tech school model, with some of the annual costs covered through other sources of funding. Schools with more than 40% of students are prioritized. Free and discounted lunch. NTN currently supports 34 schools in 13 districts of Texas, serving more than 15,000 students in the state.

“Families want more than ever to provide local schools with the right preparations for success in college and careers. With the financial support provided by the Bezos Family Foundation, the New Tech Network has a new Texas partnership. I’m happy to be able to form, “says Lydia Dobyns. , President and CEO of New Tech Network. “Too often, philanthropic support does not extend to local communities.”

While many school innovation and reform efforts seek to improve student outcomes with a focus solely on teaching and curriculum program changes, NTN takes a holistic approach and does not run the school. We are working to coordinate all parts of the school system. School districts affiliated with NTN have the advantage of building classroom and managerial expertise in transforming education and culture. NTN’s systematic approach focuses on four key pillars:

Key achievements for post-secondary success Education that empowers students and adults Education involved in learning complex thinking and problem-solving Technology that enables student-centric learning and collaboration

NTN will announce details later this summer on how eligible districts can apply for assistance. For more information on NTN’s commitment to Texas, please visit newtechnetwork.org/texas.

About New Tech Network

New Tech Network, a national non-profit organization, is a leading design partner for comprehensive school reforms from kindergarten to high school. NTN has successfully taught more than 200 schools and school districts in 28 states with a systematic, school-wide approach in which student skills are valued as much as test scores. The New Tech Network provides professional development and coaching for teachers and school leaders to inspire and engage all students through genuine and rewarding work. The New Tech school model features multi-student learning outcomes combined with extensive project-based learning, a comprehensive school-wide culture, and hands-on use of technology tools and resources.

Media Contact: Daniel Gates[email protected]925.435.3201

Related images

new-tech-network-logo.png New Tech Network logo

Source New Tech Network

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos