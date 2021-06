Steve Jobs email confirms Apple considered tablet Mac, 15-inch MacBook Air in 2007

An in-house email written by the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs gives a glimpse into the hardware strategy of the tech giant shortly after the first iPhone was launched in 2007.

This document was published as part of a discovery at Epic v. Apple and was highlighted by TechEmails on Twitter account on Wednesday, in August 2007, two months after the first iPhone was launched. A printout of the agenda of the management meeting. Since then, most of the topics in the discussion have been publicly revealed, but there is a bit of information that provides insight into projects that failed to cut.

For example, Jobs refers to the 15-inch MacBook Air, which was planned for launch or internal planning in early 2008. Thin and light Manila envelope.

Rumors that Apple is interested in the 15-inch MacBook Air surfaced in 2009 and even more recently in January, but the company is working on a larger version of its ever-popular notebook. Not. An 11-inch model was produced between 2010 and 2016.

Interestingly, Apple also seemed to be considering a tablet Mac before the iPad was introduced in 2010. Prior to the launch of the iPad, scuttlebutt positioned Apple as an early entrant to tablet PC games, but the company eventually decided to adopt an energy-efficient ARM-based platform running a lightweight operating system. , Another, and perhaps smarter.

Other details revealed in Jobs’ email include references to “super nano” devices that may be variants of the unreleased iPod, and iPhoneOS to support third-party apps (later). Contains that iOS) may open. For the latter, handwritten notes are scribbled in the margins of the document, indicating that Apple is probably considering a partnership with EA and is considering bringing the game to the iPhone and iPod touch.

In another internal email from the Epic v Apple trial, software chief Eddy Cue discusses promoting the then-new Shazam Player app for music identification service Shazam on the 2012 App Store.[w]e does not intend to advertise what puts it. [sic] The goal is to replace our music player unless it is far superior to our player and otherwise. ”

