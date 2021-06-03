The line of “boutique” PS5 T-shirts is more expensive than the console itself





Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga has partnered with Sony to release a series of PS5 T-shirts. Balenciaga PS5 T-shirts cost $ 675 each and Parkers in the same series cost $ 875.

And what’s so special about these T-shirts that guarantee high price tags? Can you load the PS5 game library into them? Does it have tactile feedback woven into the thread? 4K at 60fps? Unfortunately, no. They’re just T-shirts, which are rather boring. You are paying for the brand name and most of the others.

The Balenciaga PS5 T-shirt looks like a promotional shirt that would have been available at the time of the PS5 product launch. The 100% cotton T-shirt has the PS and PS5 logos underneath it with November 2020. On the back are the Balenciaga logo, the November 2020 collection and the PlayStation shape. The sides of the sleeves feature the shape and the Balenciaga logo (written in PlayStation original font). The hoodie features the same pretty boring design. And with a very strange color choice, you can get a shirt with white text on black, or black text on red. (Hoodies are black and white only.)

Also, the availability of PS5 shirts seems to be very limited at the moment. Only certain sizes are available. Whether others are sold out raises some doubts as to whether someone is buying these shirts at these prices.

With a digital PS5 for $ 399 and a standard disc version for $ 499, you can buy almost two consoles (or a bunch of consoles and accessories) for the price of one of these shirts. Are you thinking about that hoodie? At that price, you can get a decent 4K TV to display your new console. In fact, you can probably get a PS5 from Scalper for a cheaper price than buying one of these shirts. But hey, do you say your PS5 is Balenciaga? I didn’t think so.

Check out the Numskulls PlayStation lineup for a really affordable line of stylish looking PlayStation devices. Their upcoming series of PS5 gear, called the PlayStation Core Collection, includes several T-shirts, hoodies, and products that are far more suited to the sensibilities and themes of PS5 design. These are officially licensed products and Numskull manufactures high quality apparel that we are consistently impressed with. Each price is lower than the price of a brand new AAA game, and you’re not just pouring money into the vault of a luxury designer looking for a chic lazy promo T-shirt as the latest fall fashion.

[Source: Balenciaga; Via: Input]

