Changes to the Google Keyword Tools and how to use them to maximize results





June 2, 2021

How the Google Keyword Planner Works If this is a recurring question you’re typing into a search engine, you’re reading the right article. Step-by-step instructions on how to perform a keyword search using the new Google Keyword Planner tool.

If you’ve never used this tool, you’re in luck. Experienced PPC specialists will find that Google has made some changes to its keyword planner this year.

The Keyword Planner tool helps you discover new keywords and search for words and phrases that are relevant to your business or product. The great thing about keyword planners is that you can see how often keywords are used and searched over different periods of time. You can also get a bid quote for each keyword. This is especially useful if you are just getting started and your budget is limited. You should make informed decisions about the cost of each keyword.

Keyword survey started

Let’s say you start a fresh pasta business in Florida. You must follow these steps for a successful keyword search. Log in to your Google Ads account and go to the menu[ツールと設定]If you select[プランニング]In the pull-down menu below[キーワード プランナー]Is displayed.

next,[新しいキーワードを見つける]Choose.

Here, enter keywords that describe our business or products. Added “raw pasta” and location, Florida.

This screenshot has a lot of information to explain in detail.

The yellow highlights remind us of the regional targeting, language, platform, and date frame used to look up the data for these keywords.

Blue highlights are a new beta feature recently added by Google that makes keyword research much easier. This new feature has significantly reduced the time spent on keyword research tools. This section groups keywords by item, such as branded or unbranded, pasta type, pasta with vegetables, and cheese to help you find the right keyword. For example, I don’t want to use branded terms for homemade pasta, so[ブランドまたは非ブランド]Uncheck the store from the section.

The section highlighted in green shows where Google has moved the grouped keyword options. You can look up keywords yourself or add keywords from auto-grouped keywords.

Keyword grouping

If you use keywords, you can decide how to group them. You have full control over how each keyword in your plan is grouped. For example, we have selected some keywords that we would like to promote to describe our business service, homemade pasta. The highlighted keywords are the keywords you don’t want to add. This is because many people want to make homemade homemade pasta instead of buying fresh pasta. This is one way to do keyword research, and the other is to use groups.

Now switch from the keyword view to the group view.

In the group view, all keyword themes are automatically grouped by group. For example, here you can see that all the keywords for homemade pasta are conveniently grouped. This is especially useful when performing a quick keyword search. You can open groups, look at the keywords, and decide whether to add them to your keyword plan.

Keep in mind that some brand keywords can slip through the goal-achieving process. After all, the sophisticated keyword tool is still in beta. Keywords you don’t want to promote, such as pasta shapes, bonapetti, and HelloFresh, can be added to your account as negative keywords. Once you have selected the keywords you need for your campaign, add them to your plan.

Keyword prediction

Congrats! This completes the Google Ads keyword survey. So what?

Keyword planner[予測]The section contains a quote for the traffic that the campaign will receive. In this section, you can see that the estimates are based on the information highlighted in yellow. Here you can see how changing your bidding strategy, location, language, and other items can affect your results.

Well, this is a new update we’ve noticed and I’m interested in seeing how this new asset can be used in the future. Keyword Refers to the Prediction section for new locations for planners.

The location has been changed nationwide to display additional location data.

It’s been proven many times that Google’s keyword tools continue to be one of the most popular tools advertisers use when conducting keyword research. It’s interesting to see what beta features Google will continue to implement in the future.

