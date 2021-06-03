Southern Gas Association Announces Winners of Innovative Tech Forum





Dallas-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Southern Gas Association Announces Campos EPC, LLC, Picaro, e2 Companies, Anax Power as Top 4 Presentations of the 2021 Innovative Tech Forum Did.

Congratulations to the first Innovative Tech Forum winners, a forum for technology, services, product innovators, business pioneers, and influencers who are not afraid to lead the way to the future. Southern Gas Association. We are pleased to take this unique opportunity to partner with Associates to accelerate the innovation seen in the natural gas industry. SGA applauds each company that gave the presentation and all companies that submitted the proposal. As providers of innovation that drive sustainable energy solutions, these companies consider themselves first and foremost collaborators and secondly competitors.

Jimmy Staton, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SGA and CEO of the Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, said this was a tough selection process due to the quality of the submissions. Congratulations to all the winners. Thank you to everyone who made suggestions. The Innovative Tech Forum is an exciting opportunity that is a good precursor to the natural gas industry. The management conference presenter will be selected first in the list of leading companies moving forward by the Innovative Tech Forum. We thank the Associate Section Steering Committee for their continued support and leadership.

Campos EPC, an engineering services company, has announced a hydrogen-based energy solution.

To support the safe and effective implementation of hydrogen mixing in the industry, Campos EPC will work with partners to determine safe operational indicators of hydrogen mixing in natural gas pipelines and support hydrogen design and testing projects. doing. We have designed a step-by-step timeline on how this can be achieved within an already established system to assist in project planning and preparation. We also designed a modular hydrogen mixing, infusion, and measurement system installed in a natural gas test facility to study the impact on the distribution system in a controlled environment. For hydrogen mixing needs, we can provide detailed engineering support for mechanical, electrical, and control ranges, as well as a thorough review of hydrogen-specific safety protocols, procedures, equipment spacing, and material selection. It also supports end-user appliance testing, equipment testing, and flammability analysis. In addition, we are investigating and establishing relationships with electrolyzer manufacturers to plan and build complete hydrogen production and mixing systems.

Picarro, a provider of hardware-enabled software solutions for natural gas utilities, has announced emission reductions.

The Picarro solution combines mobile methane emission measurements and other data sources with powerful analytics to help natural gas operators better manage their networks, making them safer, cleaner and more cost-effective than ever before. Makes it possible. This presentation will show how natural gas operators can operate Picarros emission quantification technology to quickly identify and correct leaks in super emitters, which have particularly high leak flows. SGA members learn how repairing a very small number of super emitters can lead to significant emission reductions.

ESG-focused distributed generation provider e2 Companies announces renewable energy integration

Innovation in the future of clean energy requires all of the above approaches incorporating natural gas. Our patent-pending R3Di distributed generation system combines battery storage with a natural gas engine to support renewable energy integration, providing industry-unmatched levels of resilience, reliability, and energy savings. Produces results. By partnering with members of the natural gas industry, we provide reliability solutions to mission-critical customers across North America.

Environmental provider Anax Power has announced the generation of clean electricity from natural gas.

Anax Power produces clean electricity from natural gas without burning. Anax Turboexpander (ATE) uses the pressure and flow of gas flowing through a pipeline to spin a generator, providing economic and environmental value to natural gas pipelines, utilities, power plants, and large industrial sites. Produces carbon-free electricity.

The Southern Gas Association’s Innovation Tech Forum will be held from 9 am July 1st to 10 am Central Standard Time. Celebrating natural gas innovation, the all-new Innovation Tech Forum is a dynamic technology festival dedicated to the discovery of products and services. Focusing on innovation and submitting suggestions, SGA Association members have the opportunity to introduce cutting-edge solutions to the SGA operating member community in a 10-minute live technology presentation with live Q & A.

The panel of industry auditors included the SGA Board Executive Committee and a 31-member board. The name and company can be found on our website: https://southerngas.org/about/board-of-directors/.

Jimmy Staton, CEO of Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Steve Lindsay, EVP and COO, Spire Scott Doyle, EVP Natural Gas, Centerpoint Energy, Luke Riteken, Xcel Energy, SVP Gas, Don Likes, President of Dominion Energy

About Southern Gas Association

Founded in 1908, the Southern Gas Association is a leader in natural gas training and professional development. SGA is a community of natural gas professionals in the United States and Canada. SGA’s membership, representing the industry from drill bits to burner tips, includes more than 200 operators and 350 industry partners in the distribution, transmission and gas supply marketing sectors. SGA members share ideas, resources, and best practices for developing people, relationships, and solutions through digital and face-to-face engagement.

