Google Workers Union asks companies to remove deadnaming from their ID badges





The Alphabet Workers Union has launched a new campaign calling on Google for #DropTheDeadnames. Their petition asks Google not to require transgender employees to use names that are no longer identified on company ID badges. From Silicon Valley to Wall Street, many companies are working to create a more gender-friendly work environment. See other stories on Insider’s business page.

The Alphabet Workers Union launched a petition for #DropTheDeadnames on Tuesday, telling Google and Google’s security contractor GS4, “Transgender employees use deadnaming for company badges and internal communications. Stop requesting. “

Deadnaming is a name given to a transgender or non-binary person at birth and is no longer identifiable or usable in daily life.

A recently formed union creates a “choice name policy” that allows all workers, contractors, and full-time employees to choose the name that appears on the company badge instead of the legal name. I am asking the company.

They also ask Google to allow temporary employees, vendors, and contractors to meet with employee resource groups. Google currently only allows full-time employees access to these resources. I am.

Tuesday’s petition said, “For years, when petitioner and G4S employee Phares Lee tried to remove his deadnaming from both his badge and the company’s internal communications system. It was done after the union learned that it had been rejected “multiple times”. The union repeatedly said he had the wrong gender and his request to nickname the badge was rejected.

“I’ve faced workplace issues that feel like discrimination against my gender identity, but it’s not an individual issue,” Lee said in a press release. “Google and G4S have to do. We need to make changes so that others don’t have to experience it. ”

A Google spokeswoman told Insider, “Because the process has been in place for some time, employees and external employee members can update the system with their favorite names, pronouns, and IDs, and their favorite names on their badges. I was also able to change it. ”

Gs4 employees may participate in ERG events with the permission of their employer.

A spokeswoman for the Alphabet Workers Union said, following the company’s claim that all employees have the option to use their favorite names in badges and other software, this is “Google will take action on contractors. It’s a non-responsible case, “he said, to ensure the same treatment.

According to a 2017 survey published in the American Journal of Public Health, 0.39% of adults in the United States recognize it as transgender. In the alphabet, which has more than 135,000 employees worldwide, excluding contractors, as of 2020, that percentage could mean hundreds of employees recognized as transgender within that class. there is.

In recent years, some institutions have already taken steps to create a more gender-friendly environment. According to the NPR, the University of Vermont has added the appropriate gender pronouns to its class roster. University student Jean Robles told NPR, “I just have the option to do that and I feel like I can be here.”

Slack, an instant messaging tool at work, added a dedicated pronoun field in May. Other apps such as Lyft, OkCupid, and Instagram also have pronoun options for users.

However, updating an old system to use the latest terminology is not always easy. The New York Times reported that her team was welcoming and kind to Goldman Sachs employees who came out as transgender in 2019. Still, she was temporary by the company’s security equipment. I had a little problem when I was mistaken for and initially printed her ID with the wrong name.

“It’s horrifying that Alphabet and its contractors still have such a regressive policy on deadnaming in the workplace,” said Raksha Muthukumar, a member of the Alphabet Workers Union, in a press release. “You shouldn’t face this kind of emotional violence every day at work, especially given the spectacle that the alphabet is LGBT-friendly.”

