Independent innovation has a bright future





Beijing, June 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Science and Technology Daily Report:

“Currently, our country is prosperous, people’s lives are improving, socio-economics are developing. The demand for science and technology innovation is stronger than ever, and the Chinese Communist Party’s understanding of science and technology innovation is more consistent than ever. The Central Committee is aimed at the general public, from scientists to engineers, from engineers to the general public, “said Wu Weilen, a scholar at the Chinese Institute of Engineering, with feelings that cannot be hidden at the scientific conference. Told.

The conference was held on May 28, 2021 and held the General Assembly of members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and the National Convention of the China Association for Science and Technology in the Great Hall of the People. Beijing. Xi Jinping Jintao of China is the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, is also the chairman of the Central Military Commission.

President Xi emphasized that he would fully promote the construction of science and technology that strengthens China with a high degree of independence and self-reinforcement of science and technology. And you have to decisively win. A tough battle of core technology in key areas. Xi also pointed out that in order to build a global center for human resources, it is necessary to stimulate the innovative potential of various human resources. He suggested that science and technology powers need to attract, retain and harness high-end talent from around the world. Achieving a higher level of independence and scientific and technological strengths requires a high degree of innovative talent to provide support.

Seeking breakthroughs with unique innovation

It is the heartfelt desire of scholars and experts to strengthen their own innovations based on their own fields and to realize the independence and self-reinforcement of science and technology.

“Xi Jinping Jintao, important technology also had said many times and can not be exchanged with the market to buy. Other countries, suppression in China when we could not develop the important technology China owns it. It has never changed, “said Lu Xicheng, a scholar at the Chinese Institute of Technology.

Xi’s speech was very exciting and informative, said Chao Jie, a scholar at the Chinese Academy of Engineering and president of Beijing University Third Hospital.

“Science and technology, a powerful tool to contain COVID-19, plays an important role in every stage of the fight against pandemics, including treatment of critical illnesses, vaccine development, drug research, and stem cell exploration,” Q Qo added. It was.

Mr. Lee Jiabiao is a scholar of Chinese Academy of Engineering stressed that Xi Jinping Jintao has reiterated the core position of basic scientific research in the entire innovation chain. The core of so-called original innovation is to carry out source innovation.

“The C919 model is currently undergoing flight tests nationwide. In the short term, we still need to rely on imports for large aircraft and some key equipment. More importantly, we Build an autonomous and controllable industry and supply chain to win the battle between key and core technologies and achieve the goal of China’s large airliners flying. ”Director of China Institute of Engineering and Chief designer of the C919.

Wu also pointed out that science has no borders. But scientists should seek the well-being of the Chinese and the rejuvenation of the Chinese people, with their homeland in mind.

Independent innovation and development of innovative human resources

“Talent development is closely linked to the independence of science and technology and the achievement of higher levels of self-reinforcement. Science and technology innovation ultimately depends on talent, thus achieving high results. To do this, we must develop our own talents.-Level independence and self-reinforcement in science and technology. “Scholar of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and director of the National Center for Space Sciences of CAS. Wang Chi said:

He pointed out that the Chinese education system focuses on the input of knowledge, while the American education system focuses on capacity building. Therefore, he said, “In order to actually develop innovative science and technology talent, we need to accelerate the pace of reform of the education system.” However, he also suggested that “advanced human resources are definitely international, so the development of” independent “human resources should be done from a global perspective rather than in a closed room.”

He is a scholar of Chinese Academy of Engineering, You Zheng, Vice President of Tsinghua University, was to share the memories of when Xi Jinping Jintao visited Tsinghua University on April 19. Education and human resources are the first resources, so education and human resources complement science and technology, which are the first driving forces of development. “

May 30th is the 5th National Science and Technology Workers’ Day. President Xi greeted science and technology officials throughout China at the conference. He allows scholars to set an example for all other workers, serve people, pursue the truth despite difficulties, adhere to scholarly ethics and rules, and be willing to promote others, especially juniors. Wanted.

Source: Science and Technology Daily

