AMD introduces 3D chiplet, demos vertical cache on Zen3 CPU





Almost this week at Computex 2021, AMD unveiled a new 3D chiplet architecture for future high-performance computing products, which will debut later this year. AMD said it has been working closely with semiconductor partner TSMC over the last few years to combine chiplet packaging and die stacks to develop new technologies.

Lisa Su presents a prototype showing new 3D V-Cache technology during the Computex 2021 keynote (Source: AMD / YouTube)

The first application for 3D chiplets is 3D Vertical Cache (3D V-Cache). To demonstrate this technology, AMD has prototyped a 3D vertical cache combined with an AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor. According to the company, AMD’s hybrid bond approach using silicon penetration vias (TSVs) offers more than 200 times more interconnect density and more than 15 times more density than 2D chiplets compared to existing vertical stacking solutions. I will. “This allows for more efficient and dense integration of our IP,” said Lisa Su, CEO of AMD.

In a comparative demo with AMD’s fastest gaming CPU, the Ryzen 9 5900X, the prototype Ryzen 5900X with 3D V-Cache increased the frame rate of the Xbox Game Studios game Gears 5 by 12%. With 3D V-Cache technology, the average is 15%.

The die-to-die interface uses a direct copper-to-copper bond without solder bumps, Su said. “This approach improves thermal properties, transistor density, interconnect pitch, and the microbump 3D approach uses only one-third of the energy per signal,” says Su. “All of this makes it the world’s most advanced and flexible active-on-active silicon stacking technology.”

For the Ryzen 5000 series prototype (shown below), AMD stacked 64MB 7nm SRAM directly on top of each core complex, trebling the L3 cache available on the Zen3 core. According to Su, silicon-penetrating vias pass signals and power between stacked chips, supporting more than two terabytes of bandwidth.

Lisa Su has a prototype showing 3D V-Cache on the left CCD – click to enlarge (Source: AMD / YouTube)

Production chips provide 96MB of cache for each complex die of the core, for a total of 192MB of 12 or 16 Ryzen cores in a single package, Su said.

Explaining the manufacturing process, “Thinning the 3D cache die and adding structural silicon to create a seamless surface for the bonded chips. The 3D stack version of the finished CPU is actually the current Ryzen 5000. It looks exactly like the processor. “

3D chiplet technology is on track for production by the end of the year, starting with the company’s “best-of-breed products,” Su said.

“The first application of 3D chiplet technology in Computex demonstrates our commitment to continue pushing the boundaries of high-performance computing to significantly improve the user experience,” Su said in a statement. Stated.

There are rumors of a new CPU implementing a 3D chiplet codenamed Milan-X, but AMD hasn’t revealed a specific product to debut the technology.

The announcement began with the introduction of 2.5D HBM in 2015, the debut of the Mass Multi-chip Module (MCM) package in 2017 (Zen1), and the launch of chiplets in 2019 (Zen2), followed by AMD’s innovative packaging. Based on the progress of. , Allows I / O to run in a different process than the compute core.

Intel, a major competitor, is also focusing on packaging advances. Intel took over from AMD when it rolled out a 56-core Cascade Lake-AP chip in 2019, combining the two dies into a multi-chip module. For the upcoming Xe GPU line, Intel is leveraging Intel’s Foveros and EMIB technologies to introduce a tile approach that allows different elements manufactured by different manufacturers to be integrated into a single package. ..

Intel’s Raja Koduri said in March, Intel said[ed] “Tile” nomenclature to distinguish silicon that needs to be packaged in a highly dense package (bump pitch less than 55 microns) [versus] Silicon “chiplet” that can be packaged in a standard package.

During Computex’s work, Intel announced that the 4th generation Xeon Scalable 10nm Sapphire Rapids CPU will be postponed and will be available in early 2022 instead of late 2021. Initially planned to arrive in Argonne in late 2021), the exascale class machines are Ponte Vecchio GPUs (most of their performance on the system). It’s not clear at this time if Sapphire Rapids delays will further affect Aurora’s schedule.

Two other US exascale systems planned, Frontier (Oak Ridge) and El Capitan (Livermore), are powered by AMD technology. Along with the next generation AMD Instinct GPUs, Frontier (arriving at Oak Ridge later this year) will take advantage of custom AMD’s 3rd generation Epyc processors. Perhaps the rumored Milan-X (or another custom Milan chip) will debut in Frontier with AMD’s new 3D V-Cache technology.

At least one HPC watcher was enthusiastic about the news of AMD’s 3D chiplets.

Addison Snell, CEO and Founder of Intersect360 Research, said: “AMD’s nearly monotonous focus on performance is particularly interesting in the context of its competition, and Intel also announced that Sapphire Rapids CPUs aren’t ready for general shipment this year. did.”

