Vaccines brought in illegally | Local news





All Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines administered in Trinidad and Tobago have passed illegal routes and should be reported, Dr. Roshan Parasram, Chief Medical Officer, said yesterday. ..

The CMO responded to Fyzabad’s Chamber of Commerce Director Clint Arjoon’s allegation of the TV6s Morning Edition that he received reliable information about the domestic import of Pfizer vaccines and their subsequent use by private medical facilities for staff. It was.

Mr. Palaslam spoke at a virtual press conference of the Ministry of Health a few hours later, saying that the ministry was unaware of such imports.

Instead, Pallaslam confirmed with the head of the food and pharmaceutical department that he was not required to have permission to bring such products into the country.

If Pfizer’s vaccine is being administered locally, it is illegal here and anyone with information must pass it on to the relevant authorities, Paraslam said.

He previously stated that the government had actually announced Pfizer’s vaccine for locally approved use, along with Oxford AstraZeneca and Sinopharm’s vaccine, but the country has not yet accessed Pfizer.

However, he said, this was done to keep the necessary paperwork out of the way whenever negotiations led to access to Pfizer.

Health Minister Terence Djarsin signed a legal notice (No. 174, 2021) last month entitled Approval of New Drugs under the Food, Drug, and Drug Act to approve vaccines for Pfizer, China National Pharmaceutical, and AstraZeneca.

According to the official bulletin, all three terms of sale were pandemic use / emergency use authorization / individuals over the age of 18.

No approval

After appearing in the Morning Edition, Arjun told Express that he supported his claim and had evidence that Pfizer’s vaccine was here and used personally, but is still in a position to publish it. Wasn’t there.

Paraslam said that if the ministry noticed a violation of the Food and Drug Import Act, the information would be sent to the Attorney General’s office for investigation. According to Palaslam, it was imported through a legitimate government route. It’s not a thing.

I confirmed to the head of the Food and Drugs division this morning that his division had not been requested to import and therefore had not been granted approval. Therefore, if someone brings in Pfizer, it will be through an illegal route. It is done.

If you have any information, please share it offline with me or the Food and Drug Administration for further investigation.

Arjoon said on the phone that not only did he stick to his claim, but there was more information to support his statement since his public statement.

However, he is not yet ready to publish the source and has no plans to report this issue to local authorities.

Arjoon told Morning Edition moderator Fazeer Mohammed that he knew that Pfizer vaccines had entered the country and that certain medical facilities and their employees were vaccinated against Pfizer.

Why didn’t we know that Pfizer had entered the country? Arjun asked.

Then he was asked by Mohammed: In fact, Mr. Arjun, do you know? He replied: Yes, I know it as a fact.

Arjoon questioned the CMO’s statement that it would be illegal, saying the Pfizer vaccine in question had been given to staff in a private medical facility. He said no law had been published stating that it was illegal to bring in products and asked, “Isn’t the CMO not sure if it was approved?”

Asked if he was confident in his information and if authorities could entice him to make a statement about the country’s vaccine acquisition, Arjoon said, “No, it’s true. Since then, some information has been available. Is coming to me.

He said it was only a matter of time before the truth about Pfizer was revealed here.

Arjoon has revealed that his preference is to get the Pfizer vaccine and he plans to travel to the easily available United States.

Government office

Health and government officials, including Prime Minister Deyalsingh and Keith Rowley, have repeatedly stated that the Covid-19 vaccine is not yet on the market and cannot be easily purchased from manufacturers.

T & T only administers vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). This includes two vaccines currently in use in public vaccination programs, Sinopharm and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca’s first tranche, which launched its T & T vaccination program on April 6, was accessed through WHO’s Covax facility, but the Chinese government donated 100,000 doses of its own Sinopharm vaccine to T & T last month. ..

Until last week, the Prime Minister said the government would welcome and encourage private organizations to legally import the Covid-19 vaccine and add local vaccination capacity.

Raleigh warned at the time that scammers were already on the market and were marketing fake vaccines.

