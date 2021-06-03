Cremation service startup Solace raises $ 1.7 million amid growing interest in technology that disrupts the funeral industry





Keith Crawford (left) and David Odusanya (left), co-founders of Solace, a Portland-based cremation service rethinking company. (Photo of comfort)

New Financing: Portland-based startup Solace, which has added digital convenience to the process of planning and promoting cremation services, has raised $ 1,745,000 in seed funding, the company announced Wednesday. Solace is part of a wave of innovation and disruption for traditional end-of-life services.

Company: Solace was founded in April 2019 by former Nike Executive Creative Directors Keith Crawford and David Odusanya. Crawford told GeekWire in his January 2020 profile that he first considered rethinking his funeral experience after his father’s death.

Crawford wondered why it’s so strange to feel that the industry is time-consuming, undeveloped, unmodernized, and doesn’t prioritize family above all else. I think I’ll enter this moment in my life without knowing what to do or what to expect. So we started to actually try and create this much simpler approach.

How it works: Solace charges a flat rate of $ 895. This is about half the average cost of a West Coast cremation service. Customers can arrange everything online in just 5 minutes and rates include 24/7 concierge-style customer service. Funeral directors and staff; Support for paperwork; Transportation of deceased; Cremation; Return of cremated bodies; All required permits and fees.

Growth: Solace was first available in Portland’s metro area before expanding to Seattle in 2020. Today, the company serves Los Angeles County, the largest cremation market in the United States. According to a news release, Solace will grow 200% in 2020, serving as many families in a month as the average funeral company does in a year. Solace is aiming for triple growth in 2021.

Catastrophic Death: An increasing number of start-ups are using technology and innovation to transform the $ 20 billion funeral industry. In Seattle, Recompose is gaining attention as it provides an alternative to traditional burial and cremation methods by turning human bodies into soil. Last week, a team at the University of Washington, called AfterLife Listings, won a $ 25,000 grand prize in a student startup contest for the idea of ​​simplifying planning and trading related to burial planning.

At a conference in Seattle last year, experts also discussed concerns about our digital life expectancy and what the rest of what we did online during our lifetime would be.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown accelerated interest in the online waste business as face-to-face gatherings were suspended nationwide.

Investors: Oversubscribed funding rounds are led by Portland-based Rogue Venture Partners, and other investors include the Cascade Seed Fund in Bend, Oregon and the Seattles Alliance of Angels. Solace plans to expand this funding further, create significant jobs and use it to improve its digital infrastructure.

