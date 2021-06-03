For Apple TV Plus to be successful, even Android TV needs to be everywhere.





This week, Apple launched the Apple TV app on many new Android TV devices, not just Nvidia Shield. Apple is wise to expand its support as the free trial of Apple TV Plus is about to expire and many customers are about to end their subscription on July 1st. did. This will allow Apple to attract Android TV users by allowing them to watch major shows like Ted Lasso, which will be premiered in the second season near the end of July, on the big screen. You can get a month of.

A Google spokeswoman confirmed to The Verge that the Apple TV app was launched on Android TV OS devices on Monday at 8 am (PT).As a reminder, a Google spokeswoman has made it clear that support doesn’t extend to third-party operator set-top boxes, so devices like AT & T’s Android TV set-top boxes will probably soon get an Apple TV. Will not be available

This rollout does not apply to third-party operator set-top boxes.

It’s not too shocking that Apples finally made its streaming app available on Android TV devices. The app was previously available on non-Apple devices such as Chromecast with Google TV and PlayStation 5, and has been available on Roku and Fire TV devices since 2019. Some Sony TVs running Android TV and other Vizio models running SmartCast OS have received additional support.Last year’s app

But for companies that rely heavily on the services they offer, this isn’t shocking at all. Apple seems to have found somewhere that if they want to increase their Apple TV Plus subscriptions in some meaningful way, they need to get along with other device makers. Apple TV Plus estimates that it has about 660 million paid subscriptions across the service as of April, with 40 million U.S. subscribers small, but not an important part of that pie. Numbers can change rapidly in July. Worth paying.

Apple launched the service in 2019, but the original lineup is surprisingly small. Indeed, they were high-quality works steered by renowned talents and directors. And sure, some of them were even better! (M. Night Shyamalan’s bizarre psychological thriller “Servant” is one example.) However, Apple has extended a long-term free trial of the service it was offering to users who purchased the device. Take a free train. First user.

Apple is about to face subscriber calculations

Ted Lasso, mentioned by Tim Cook as an important success for the platform, plans to release another second season towards the end of next month, but for some Apple users, a free trial of Apple TV Plus. Ends on July 1st.

In other words, Apple wants content carrots to hang in front of the most loyal users and they stay there and hand over the money. However, there are so many other services available at this time that it is unclear if they are sufficient to stay. In fact, according to a study by Moffett Nathanson, it’s estimated that nearly 30% of Apple TV Plus subscribers didn’t plan to resubscribe after the trial period earlier this year. $ 5 a month isn’t too expensive for a premium service, but it starts to increase as people count all the subscriptions they borrow each month.

Apple’s overall service plan is to become a self-produced hub or a hub for exclusively available feature films like Tom Hanks Greyhound. Trying to start paying for peers, especially the service. It’s a good way to prepare for this change by making it available on Android TV devices connected to your home. And who wants to watch the entire feature film on a palm-sized iPhone, especially for pandemics?

It’s as if Apple realized that doing things the way Apple did wasn’t a successful model for competing in the streaming war. And while the service lags behind in terms of accessibility between platforms, it took too long for this app to reach more Android TV devices. In my opinion, this is the Apple TV. It was a necessary move for Plus’ long-term success. Churn will burn when a long-time trial subscriber suddenly realizes that he has to pay for Apples content.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos