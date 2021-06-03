Apple Watch and Fitbit users with heart disease are more likely to receive medical attention – BGR





Since the introduction of the Apple Watch six years ago, we’ve seen countless stories of wearables saving someone’s life. Smartwatches are equipped with a variety of health sensors, but the most useful is a heart rate sensor that passively monitors the wearer’s pulse. When the algorithm detects an arrhythmia or irregular heart rate, the watch triggers an alert, urging the wearer to seek professional help.

However, these anecdotes are insufficient to objectively measure the usefulness of wearable devices in monitoring certain conditions, so a team of physicians suffer from atrial fibrillation (AF) and heart rate. We set out to observe patients wearing an Apple Watch or Fitbit device that can measure. They found that the group suffering from this condition using wearables received more medical treatment than the control group. However, smartwatch wearers do not overwhelm doctors over the phone compared to a group of people suffering from the same symptoms who do not own a wearable device.

AF is a type of condition designed to be caught by devices such as the Apple Watch. Early detection can improve patient management, as untreated can cause serious complications. Devices like the Apple Watch are FDA-approved to detect heart rate irregularities in healthy people, but patients with known heart disease can also use them to monitor their heart condition. To use.

According to the author of the new study, Libo Wang, cardiologists often see patients diagnosed with atrial fibrillation bringing in data from their Apple Watch and Fitbit. “There are quite a few patients using these wearables outside of the FDA-approved indications,” he told The Verge. “It’s more like a question, rather than a warning. It was a thing “

In this study, published on the JAMA Network, 125 people who visited the University of Utah for 90 days and mentioned the use of wearables such as the Apple Watch and Fitbit were associated with 125 AF patients who did not use smartwatches. I compared. conditions. The control group had similar characteristics to the subjects, such as age, socioeconomic status, and number of doctor visits. The 90-day average heart rates of the two groups are similar, indicating that the average heart health is the same.

“People who wore wearables didn’t necessarily have more opportunities to call the office,” Wang told the blog, adding that the discovery was a welcome surprise. But 90 Over the course of the day, the wearable-wearing group received more medical treatment than the other groups. In particular, Watch and Fitbit users are heavily ablated, a procedure that scares the heart tissue to restore a normal heartbeat, researchers say.

However, researchers say that wearable users had ablation because they had more serious symptoms than the control group, or because access to heart data persuaded them to ask for help. I can’t explain.

Wang said there are two ways to interpret the findings. Patients may decide to buy an Apple Watch because their heart rate has deteriorated. In this case, ablation is beneficial. However, some people think that fibrillation worsens after using the watch, even if they are not using it. In that case, ablation can be a “waste of time and a risk to the patient”.

In any case, more research is needed to determine exactly how wearable devices can be used to improve the health of wearers who are already suffering from AF.

