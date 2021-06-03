Ubisoft E3 2021 Streams: Viewing Method, Start Time, Prediction





Ubisoft

E3 2021 will be held from June 12th to 15th. Unlike the usual year, it’s all done online, but as usual, there’s a lot of game publishing, digging, and surprises. Ubisoft has a big opportunity here. Of all the companies that host their own events at E3 (including Nintendo, Square Enix, EA, etc.), Assassin’s Creed Maker is the first to appear. In other words, the big news stage is set.

What is Ubisoft Forward?

E3 usually consists of a huge show floor and press conferences from gaming giants like Ubisoft. But now that the competition is all online, companies are giving E3 presentations in the form of online streams of brands like Nintendo Direct. Ubisoft Forward is a French gaming giant platform that convinces you to buy big products from 2021 onwards.

Last year’s Ubisoft Forward focused primarily on two games in July: Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Far Cry 6 can make up the majority of Ubisoft Forward.

Ubisoft start time and viewing method

Ubisoft Forward 2021 will take place on June 12th at 12:00 pm PST / 3:00 pm EST. It’s 8 pm UK time for people across the pond and 5 am on June 13 (AEST) for Australians.

Ubisoft Forward is available on the company’s YouTube and Twitch channels. Embed the stream in this post when the link is available.

What should i expect?

Far Cry 6, the big (announced) game of Ubisoft in 2021, is very likely to come out further. move on. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine-a game named and demoed before COVID-19-will also be released this year. In addition, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s second DLC is scheduled for launch in late 2021, so more details are definitely possible.

What was unexpected? Beyond Good and Evil 2 is a long-awaited sequel that may rarely appear. And if you have time to announce a big new project, it’s the first official day of E3.

