Tech executive Irina Soriano announces the release of the generation brand





New York, June 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / –According to businessman and tech executive Irina Soriano, right now most people are proud to own a library full of content that can be seen all over the world. It is said that he is a person. They have built a life brand since their online birth. The “life brand” is presented as an early self-confidence builder for young people to become who they want to be, despite differences in development, education, or background. Her book, Generation Brands, is a modern playbook for seamlessly nurturing life brands across all life stages, gaining strength and strength through the rapid accumulation of live-out loud content. It will lead to an early career and career advancement.

Irina Soriano

Soriano takes a bold position on the gender equality of people born between 2012 and 2030 and raised in a world dominated by rapid technological innovation and social media. Soriano sheds light on the pitfalls of this advance and provides a roadmap for using the concept of “life brand” as a new tool for social and personal well-being.

In addition to the various life brand scenarios, Soriano describes how to enable everyone with access to social media to make positive changes in their lives and societies throughout their lives. (Includes the original Life-Brand Launch Kit designed by the author.) For more information, please contact us. [email protected]..

Buy your book at Barnes and Noble, Amazon, or your favorite independent bookstore.

Praise for the generation brand

“Irina Soriano is confident that she needs to boldly tackle the gender equity of the Generation Brand (born 2012-2030) and improve the social media situation in which girls and women are growing up. Empower them to feel equal to men and ultimately motivate them to advance their career path to the executive level. The public is for a fulfilling, just and just life. You can benefit from and master the concept of life brand. “Susan McKentive Lady, CEO of Simmons University Inclusive Leadership Institute

“In a world of rapid change and innovation, this book is a warning about the pitfalls of this progress, as well as a roadmap for using the concept of life brand as a new tool for social and personal well-being. And personal information and how it affects your reputation and your life brand will be an integral part of everyone’s toolkit, “said Christopher, former CEO of JP Morgan Asset Management. Willcox

“The book Generation Brands is astounding. In the past, only adult professionals had to consider all of personal branding, but now tech-savvy” social “children. Is leading the whole generation of. This is essential.Guide. “Mauline Lippe, Founder and Chairman of Lippe Taylor PR & Digital Marketing

Related images

image1.jpg

Source Irina Soriano

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos