Biomutant’s new update live, complete patch notes released





A week after the release of Biomutant, THQ Nordic made version 1.4 available on PCs. A similar patch will be released on the console, but the date of that particular update is not shown at this time. This version fixes some of the game’s bugs, but also some changes based on player feedback. These changes include new difficulty settings, dialog changes, and increased encounters with enemies early in the game. Overall, this seems like a major update and is very welcome. The complete patch notes from THQ Nordic can be found below.

PC specific

● Fixed a crash on AMD-based CPUs with embedded graphics.

● Fixed a crash on AMD-based CPUs when device information contained invalid display data.

Tutorial area

Short edits to the dialog to improve the pace early in the game. We’ve also added more enemies and loot to these areas to better represent your experience later in the game.

● Added an initial enemy encounter.

● Added missing loot in the empty trench trench outside Jagni Fortress.

● Added the item drop chance of Bunker 101 Crate.

● Updated Best-Before memory to reduce the distance between Nonos and the Pensai tree.

● Removed some of the outdated and record-breaking dialogs to improve pacing.

● Removed multiple dialog fragments to reduce the length of the tutorial area.

● Removed some Goop and Gizmo dialogs to improve pacing.

● Removed multiple camera presentations to improve pacing.

Dialogue and narrator

● Reduced the amount of incomprehensible words spoken before the narrator starts translating.

● Added “Gibberish” and “Narrator” dialog setting toggles to allow players to choose whether they want to hear Narrator, Meaningless, or both when talking to NPCs.

Fixed an issue where narration and cryptic words would play quietly, causing awkward pauses when each corresponding volume setting was set to 0, rather than skipping the audio altogether.

● Removed text delay animation when meaningless or narration is disabled.

Difficulty setting

-Added the difficulty level “Extreme” that further increases the damage and attack speed of enemies.

Fixed an issue where the difficulty setting would not apply to enemies that have already spawned.

New game +

● All class benefits for NG + games have been released. Once you start the NG + game, players will be able to unlock benefits for all classes.

Setting

● Added motion blur slider to settings.

-Fixed the camera setting “Auto Adjust> Player” to be applied to battles. When turned off, the camera no longer tries to frame enemies during combat.

● Fixed an issue where switching depth of field was not applied to dialogs

Items and loot

● The items found are more likely to have level requirements that are close to the player’s actual level at the time they were found. Players can still find items with higher level requirements, but player levels are now taken into account.

● Loot drops for common items that have been removed will be dropped from the higher level loot box.

● Reduced the amount of recovery items that players can find in crates and defeated enemies.

● Base damage from melee bodies, handles, and add-ons has been increased by approximately 5%.

● Approximately 5% reduction in basic damage caused by remote body, muzzle, and grip.

Fixed an issue where resistance stats would not be applied to craft gear when adding add-ons.

● Reduced gear add-on resistance and critical chance bonuses.

● The quest reward “Divers Helmet” is no longer dropped as a random loot.

● Removed slots from all protective clothing.

sound

● Fully updated proximity sound effects.

● Updated the volume of mount sound effects.

● Added sound effects for tribal catapults.

● Updated the sound when the player lands in the HQ after being fired from the catapult.

combat

Fixed an issue with unusually high damage output caused by applying meta damage multiple times while the top consumable mod was equipped and unequipped.

Fixed an ability damage that couldn’t deal a critical hit.

● The damage multiplier for Deadeye Sharpshooter perks has been reduced from 2.0 to 1.25 to be on par with other perks.

● For short combat scenarios, disabled the slow motion camera at the end of the battle.

● Adjusted the effective angle of the combat target to reduce camera movement during combat.

-Disabled the line of sight of the camera when attacking a character in the air.

Fixed some cases where aerial attacks did not complete the last attack.

● Adjusted the speed of some enemy grabs. Dodging them in time has become a bit easier.

-Fixed an issue where kick attacks from small enemies were difficult to parry. The parry window is now more consistent and can stagger enemies.

● All Tribe Schiffs and Lupine in the final encounter are now more responsive to parry, allowing players to parry and counterattack.

● Fixed an issue with tracking Jagni Staff attacks. The first three hits no longer exceed the target, improving the reliability of evasive attacks.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Double Death Particle effect on defeated enemies.

● Fixed an issue where Pichu Nanchuk would not stop the animation.

Fixed an issue where the animation of large enemies with melee weapons at slow walking speeds would be too fast.

● Adjusted the hit response of the moke to make the mele more feasible and satisfying.

-Fixed an issue where the character did not move properly due to evasive shooting during reloading.

Fixed an issue where air strikes could be canceled.

● Adjusted the range of melee attacks to improve enemy tracking and reduce mistakes.

Fixed an issue where the Proximity Gap Closer could overshoot.

Fixed an issue where backward attacks on crash weapons would fail in most cases.

● Adjusted the animation of bare hand attack and glove attack to be faster.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to get stuck under large enemies after being hit on the ground.

● A function to slide under Titan’s feet has been added.

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes get stuck in enemies after moving a vault or leg slide.

Fixed an issue where players could be trapped inside an enemy after an air strike.

● Adjusted the sound and rumble effect for successful parry to improve feedback.

Fixed an issue where air strikes would cause enemies to fire far away.

● Improved the aim of jumbo puffs when throwing rocks.

Quests and achievements

Fixed an issue where the game progress would not be 100% because the quest state is not available within a single playthrough.

Fixed an issue where the “Back to the Roots” quest might not complete.

● Adjusted the flow of tribal warfare to make it stronger.

Fixed an issue where the “Old World Gadgets” trophy would be unlocked correctly after finding an Old World gadget.

Crash fix

Fixed a crash when moving objects between areas using telekinesis.

User interface

● The new weapon Wung-Fu is now unlocked only when the player creates a new weapon, instead of being unlocked when looting individual components.

● Added the correct “fast move locked” message when trying to move fast while climbing or falling a ladder.

● Added Mercenary DLC indicator to the main menu.

● Added a dark background to the QTE prompt to improve readability on light backgrounds.

● Moved the comic book effect so that the counter QTE prompt is displayed.

● Invert the hypoxia warning percentage value to match other zones.

● Added fades to enemy and ally markers at a distance of 30m to reduce HUD confusion.

world

● Remove some area targets from the suburbs as they are related to Moog quests and can be confusing.

● Replaced some NPC tasks that did not work as intended.

● Added the missing “No-Rain” volume at the sewer entrance of the oil field to prevent the effects of indoor rain.

● The Subnautica station is completely covered with the correct amount of post-processing.

● The appearance of indoor puddles has been improved.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to fall into the world of Myriad Fortress.

Fixed an issue where players would fall into the world at the postpost base in front of Ancati.

Fixed an issue where large oil-based planes could walk.

Fixed an issue where the oil field monster presentation camera would be triggered underground.

● Fixed Gutway 6G area target to count incorrect amount of Superb Loot.

Other

● Disables fast movement when jumping from water.

Fixed an issue where “unspeakable hands” Wung-Fu could cause NPCs to fall off the surface instead of drowning.

Fixed an issue where rocket NPCs would get stuck in the air after an explosion.

Fixed an issue that caused Rocket NPCs to pop when the Explosive Particle effect was removed.

● Adjusted the free fall time required for the mount to trigger a hard landing.

Fixed an issue where the puzzle attribute check label would incorrectly display “Loot Chance” instead of “Intelligence”.

● Fixed infinite jump when using photo mode.

Fixed an issue where fireflies would not spam narration when captured.

Fixed an issue where children’s memories would be auto-completed when opening photo mode.

Fixed an issue where some doors would open after using photo mode.

● Fixed an issue where burning village smoke could be rendered as stripes on AMD GPUs.

● The default camera pitch has been raised slightly so that it is not placed directly behind the player.

● Fixed an issue where resistors would be reset after changing the appearance.

So far, the reception for the patch seems to be almost positive on social media. It’s clear that THQ Nordic and developer Experiment 101 are listening to the feedback and finding ways to make Biomutant a more enjoyable game. We hope that the console release of the new patch will not be too late.

Biomutant is now available via Steam on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. All previous coverage of the game can be found here.

Are you enjoying Biomutant? What do you think of the new game updates? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp and talk about the whole game!

