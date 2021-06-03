Inside the Innovation Office in Raleigh, Durham, North Carolina





The Raleigh-Durham region is attracting top companies like Apple for its technological infrastructure. These cities are committed to developing and expanding talent and improving economic opportunities. Below are some of the projects that the Innovation Offices in Raleigh and Durham are focusing on. This article is part of a series called “Advancing Cities” that focuses on American cities building a better tomorrow.

Raleigh, Durham, North Carolina has been a center of innovation for decades.

The two cities, about 25 miles apart, are part of the Research Triangle Park, which was established in 1959 as the country’s largest research center.

Today, the park covers 7,000 acres and is home to hundreds of science and technology companies, government agencies, start-ups and nonprofits. It is also home to major universities such as Duke University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the University of North Carolina.

As a result, the Raleigh Durham region continues to grow and attract new inhabitants. Veronica Kulich, director of the City of Economic Development and Innovation in Raleigh, is a gathering of companies insiders for their affordability, quality of life and technological infrastructure.

Apple recently announced plans to invest $ 1 billion in a new campus in the Research Park area. The campus employs 3,000 people in machine learning, artificial intelligence, software engineering, and other technology-related jobs.

Attracting top tech companies like Apple has a spillover effect across the region, as economic development “penetrates the boundaries of the city,” Kleech said.

“We want to make sure we’re deploying ourselves to inspire and encourage that innovation, and our community has such great ideas and upcoming. You can receive new innovations that are approaching

The Raleigh Durham region is investing in innovation to develop a talented workforce and build a fair community. Here, let’s take a look at some of the city’s biggest projects.

Raleigh is investing in workforce development

The goal of Raleigh’s 2021 Strategic Plan is to grow the city’s diverse economy through local partnerships, business and entrepreneurship support, technology utilization and the creation of fair employment opportunities.

Human resource development is indispensable for growth. “We have the opportunity to create a community where we want them to stay,” Kulich said, saying that many higher education institutions in the region are attracting people to the region.

The Department of Economic Development and Innovation is also looking for ways to help the existing workforce in the region gain skills, education and hands-on experience to succeed in a local, predominantly technology-centric economy, she said. Said.

Raleigh’s strategy also includes plans to develop infrastructure to support expansion, such as evaluating downtown parking lots.

This year, Raleigh will work with Facebook Reality Labs, US Ignite, and the local organization RIoT to tackle augmented reality challenges. There, entrepreneurs and innovators come up with solutions to some of the city’s challenges, such as labor development.

Community involvement guides urban projects. According to Kulich, the city surveys residents every two years to find out what they are interested in. Answers are passed to the city council to set priorities and policies.

Durham uses data to overcome human-centric challenges

The Durham City Performance and Innovation Office prioritizes projects in several ways, City Innovation and Performance Manager Ryan Smith told Insider.

Ryan Smith. Ryan Smith.

Some are assigned by the mayor or city administrator. Others come from strategic plans that outline initiatives to spread innovation throughout the organization and to develop and engage fair and diverse communities.

Other projects come from IdeaStarter, a program that encourages city officials to share ideas to improve processes and drive innovation. Innovate Durham is a partnership program that transforms the city into a lab for testing new ideas, products and services to promote a culture of innovation.

“Innovation is the tolerance to believe that you can do better, even if you are doing well,” Smith said.

Durham is working with other city authorities, local businesses, universities, residents and other partners to help the city reach its goals, Smith said. The city also uses data to solve human-centered problems and identify challenges that people encounter in city programs and processes.

For example, the Department of Performance and Innovation has worked with local water operators to reduce the number of overdue and water outages in the city, Smith said. It included finding out why most residents aren’t using the Water Hardship Fund, a city program that helps hard-working residents pay their bills.

“It’s an opportunity to understand the process, both from the side that manages it and from the side of the inhabitants trying to access it, and the opportunity to better meet the needs of the inhabitants and design a difficult fund to exercise leadership. It was an opportunity to think. Reduce cutoffs, “he said.

Another program aims to improve the financial opportunities of “residents involved in justice,” criminal history, or imprisonment. According to Smith, one of the barriers to employment is that many of the group have lost their driver’s licenses. The city used car and court data to identify thousands of residents who had their licenses suspended or revoked, primarily for minor crimes such as traffic violations.

Former District Attorney, now Senior Court Judge Josephine Car Davis, is trying to dismiss more than 50,000 old traffic violation charges that prevent driver license recovery. Ryan Smith

Smith said he was able to partner with a local district attorney to dismiss crimes against 35,000 residents and regain his driver’s license without having to appear in court.

Innovation and equity are inextricably linked as the region plans to grow

Smith said business development and innovation begin building a comprehensive and equilibrium community by involving people who are imbalanced by decision-making.

“One of the things about fairness is asking yourself who is at the table and who is involved in problem solving,” he said. To find a meaningful solution to a problem, cities need to involve non-governmental stakeholders, and different problems require different groups of people.

Addressing the digital divide to make broadband Internet access available to all residents, especially those in poorly serviced areas, is a problem both Raleigh and Durham are addressing. Technology and innovation are pulling business into the region, but some residents are left behind, Noah Otto, Raleigh’s smart city coordinator, told Insider. Raleigh is investigating residents to understand the barriers needed for Internet access.

“The data goes beyond Raleigh’s jurisdiction,” Otto said. “That’s beyond that. We find it better when we’re together and strengthen the region. The stronger the region, the better we all can get. . “

