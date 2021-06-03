The OnePlus Nord CE 5G spec leak has everything you need to know





Last year, OnePlus embarked on a new journey into the mid-range smartphone market with the new Nord series. At least according to the company, OnePlus is a top-selling item in the market it launched. Second, it’s a bit interesting that the company’s next OnePlus Nord could actually be a slight downgrade from the first product. Anyway, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is coming next week, but this latest leak has no stones.

Sure, the switch from the OnePlus Nord Snapdragon 765G to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G rumored Snapdragon 750G isn’t as big as it sounds. On the other hand, dropping the 16MP front camera from two to one can be disappointing for some, but probably negligible. The rear camera is also one less, but the main camera is upgraded to 64MP.

On the other side, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has several upgrades, but many are the same, at least according to MySmartPrice reports. The battery is as large as 4,500 mAh, but the memory and storage choices are the same as last year’s model, meaning 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner that appeared last year.

Overall, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G looks like it deserves its name, “Core Edition.” This means a distilled version of the OnePlus Nord experience. Whether it will meet expectations as a successor to the first OnePlus Nord is not yet known when the company announces it on June 10.

According to the leak, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs about 25,000 INR, about $ 340. Of course, OnePlus has already announced its first launch in the Indian and European markets, and North American customers will have to wait for more “distilled” OnePlus Nord N200 5G later this year.

