E3 2021 Streaming Schedule: All Events You Need to Know





E3

In 2021, the E3 will all be digitized again, but the world’s largest gaming companies, unlike last year, have more than a month or two to prepare. This world-famous gaming competition will feature keynotes and press conferences by Nintendo, Microsoft, Square Enix, Ubisoft and others, and is open to everyone for free.

This year’s E3 will be held from June 12th to June 15th. The entire schedule is still unknown-many brands, including Square Enix, have promised to attend the show without revealing the date and time of the presentation-but update. This list as more information becomes available. Also, update with a link to the stream.

This isn’t an exhaustive list of everything that will happen at E3, but scroll down to see all the big shows you need to know.

Note: You will notice that Sony is not on this list. This is because we have confirmed that Sony is skipping E3 again.

Summer Game Fest Amazon

The cancellation of E3 and GamesCom left a big hole in game companies around the world. Gaming companies have lost a hot platform to support their stuff. Game personality Geoff Keighley helped fill that gap with a series of four-month continuous events, the Summer Game Fest. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and Star Wars: Squadrons were announced.

This year’s Game Fest will start on June 10th, just before E3. We can expect some big announcements here.

Date and time: 11:00 am EST on June 10 / 2:00 pm EST / 6:00 pm EST / 4:00 am EST on June 11.

Ubisoft Forward Ubisoft

Ubisoft is the first large game developer (as we know it) to hold its own press conference at E3 2021. Ubisoft hasn’t said what it will show in Ubisoft Forward, but expects to see Far Cry 6. Like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine, it will be released this year.

And hopefully one or two nice surprises.

Date: June 12, 12:00 pm PST (Pacific Time) / Eastern Standard Time 3:00 pm / British Summer Time 8:00 pm / 5:00 AM June 13 (AEST).

Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase Xbox

Microsoft officially acquired Bethesda owner ZeniMax Media in March, but it’s still unclear what exactly that means for Bethesda’s future. Good ideas will come from the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 13th–hopefully some new games will be announced, as has been said in the past. Not all Bethesda games are exclusive to Xbox and PC, but some.

Date: June 13th, 10am (Pacific Standard Time) / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / June 14th, 3am (AEST).

Nintendo Direct

Nintendo Direct will also be coming to E3 as Nintendo concludes the tournament with its presentation. According to Nintendo, this lasts about 40 minutes and focuses primarily on Switch games coming out this year. After that, you can watch gameplay footage of various titles for three hours.

Date: June 15th, 9am (Pacific Standard Time / Eastern Standard Time, 12:00 pm) / 5pm (BST) / June 16th (Eastern Standard Time), 2am.

Square Enix Showcase

Yuffie will appear in FINAL FANTASY 7 remake, but only on PS5.

square Enix

Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda said the company will be joining E3 to showcase its lineup of games. It’s unclear when the showcase will take place or what those games will look like. But let’s pray together for more details on FINAL FANTASY 16. Whatever Square Enix shows is likely to be something big. Dragon Quest 12 was just announced at a Japanese event, which was a big deal. So what you save for E3 should be (hopefully) even more juicy.

When: undecided

GameSpot Play For All GameSpot

Alongside E3 enthusiasts, sister site GameSpot runs Play For All. This is a series of streams, events, and industry interviews, all aimed at raising money for charity. This year’s cause is AbleGamers, a group that provides equipment to gamers with disabilities and makes the industry accessible to everyone. You can check the schedule that will be updated in the near future here.

