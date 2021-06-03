Cinemo Wins 2021 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leadership Award





“Cinemo’s high-tech, robust and innovative IVI products provide a best-in-class in-car user experience, both embedded and in the cloud,” said research analyst Anubhav Grover. “Cinemo has upgraded its solution through continuous innovation with new features such as integrated connectivity, reliability, scalability and portability. Its multi-operation system and cloud-based secure operations center accelerate the development process. Advanced multimedia playback middleware and cloud services. “

The new Cinemo Play Anywhere multi-seat experience will be a key feature, especially with the rise of Android, self-driving and premium content in the car. The infotainment screen can act as a fourth screen after TVs, PCs and mobile phones. Importantly, Cinema’s solutions are extensible across all automakers and vehicle models, so Cinema is partnering with companies to enhance their customers’ IVI experience. We already have a strong customer base with automakers such as Daimler, Audi, BMW, Toyota, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen and Porsche, as well as Tier 1 companies such as Panasonic, Bosch, Continental, Vox and Forsia.

To further differentiate, the company offers a Cinemo Live service that updates the cloud content provider’s Web API to push from the cloud to the car. Cinemo’s API has been developed so that the base code is operating system independent, making it easy for customers to seamlessly synchronize with existing and new systems. As a fully automated end-to-end system, Cinemo is currently working on an enterprise API that provides customers with real-time project status, including feature details and embed code delivery. This transparency ensures consistent quality and enhances the customer’s overall ownership experience.

“Cinemo has successfully standardized processes across the organization, incorporating excellence and agility in every aspect of its operations,” said Anamika Risal, a best practices research analyst. “We also bring digitalization into our operations processes and use the latest technology in our facilities. Our solutions are world-class. With industry-leading technology, forward-looking strategies and reliable services. Cinemo has established itself as a global company and is a leader in advanced end-to-end IVI systems. “

Every year, Frost & Sullivan awards this award to companies that show their uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that provide significant customer value.

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award recognizes companies in different regions and global markets for outstanding and outstanding performance in areas such as leadership, innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify industry best practices.

About Frost & Sullivan

For 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has helped investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to act. Is famous. Growth opportunities that support future success. Contact: Start the discussion. Contact: Start the discussion.

contact information:

Bianca Torres P: 1.210.477.8418E: [email protected]

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global leader in high-performance, automotive-grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity, and cloud access middleware. Cinemo’s integrated middleware solution is CPU- and operating system-independent, highly optimized for low-power, low-footprint devices, virtually all files, disks, connected devices, streaming formats, and cloud content. Decode, play, render, stream, manage, and index. Designed and optimized for the high quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo’s solutions enable head and rear seat units for entry, mid and high automotive / automotive infotainment systems, and automotive apps for powerful new use cases. Can be seamlessly integrated into. ..

Media contacts:

Elif Ede Public Relations[email protected]

Source Frost & Sullivan

