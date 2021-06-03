AMD Introduces PS5 Class RDNA 2 GPU to Tesla Model S and Model X





It is believed to be the Navi 23 GPU, which may be one of AMD’s first Computex AMD Radeon 6600M models. By Sahil Gupta | Published: 03-Jun-21 10:05 AM IST

to look at a picture

These new Tesla models allow you to play games that high-end notebooks can't.

In a major Computex announcement, AMD announced the deployment of RDNA2 class GPUs in Tesla’s new and updated Model S and Model X cars. Earlier this year, when Tesla launched these new cars, Elon Musk touted the PlayStation 5 graphics caliber from the in-vehicle infotainment system and triple-A games such as The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077. Demonstrate 10 teraflops of computing power through a system that allows you to play. Initially speculated that Tesla might be making its own chipset, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su now reveals that Tesla is using the AMD system. did. AMD also powers the brains of next-generation game consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

“That is, in reality, we have an AMD Ryzen APU that powers the infotainment systems of both cars, and a discrete RDNA2-based GPU that runs when running AAA games, providing up to 10 teraflops of computing power. Gamers are a great platform for AAA games, “says AMD CEO Lisa Sue.

Under the leadership of Dr. Lisa Su, AMD has become a powerhouse against Intel and Nvidia.

Tesla was famous for quitting Nvidia’s graphics system and self-driving chipsets. Instead, we hired chipset veteran Jim Kellar a few years ago to develop our own FSD chip. Later, Musk criticized Nvidia’s anti-competitive behavior and fell into a hostile relationship with the world’s most capital-rich semiconductor company. Of course, Nvidia isn’t used to this. Even with Apple, this is the situation with GPUs. In both cases, the beneficiary is AMD.

The system Tesla theoretically uses is less powerful than the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Instead, it is believed to be the Navi 23 GPU, one of AMD’s first Computex AMD Radeon 6600M models. The Radeon 6600M is tuned for ultra-portable notebooks, and while the Tesla method may seem strange, it makes perfect sense to work with low temperature thresholds. The Radeon 6600M is believed to have 28 compute units and 1792 shader units.

The 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid packs around 1100 horsepower and a top speed of 322 km / h.

Tesla has been building teams to work on games for in-car experiences for some time, especially when automakers believe the future of the market is when autonomous driving becomes commonplace. It points. Tesla also plans to roll out a Tesla Vision self-driving update, but the big problem is that if the infotainment system is in front of the car, the driver still legally has to hold his hand. If so, don’t you distract yourself? On the wheels?

In any case, the first Tesla to feature AMD’s state-of-the-art graphics will be the Model S Plaid edition, which is a month behind.

