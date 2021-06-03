Nancy Shenouda, Founder and CEO of Tradesnest — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH: What was your inspiration for setting up a company?

NS: This idea came to me when the CEO and founder joined a startup. Her job was to bring the company’s new product innovations to the retail shelves, which was a big challenge.

Retailer buyers don’t have time to sit with small players, even if the product is successful and has won multiple innovation awards.

Retailers preferred to work with local distributors who could introduce multiple new products in a single meeting, saving a lot of time and effort.

In addition, distributors can reduce shipping times by having their products available in their local warehouse and responding to product returns.

For small players, the only option to list your product to a retailer is to find a distributor with whom you can partner. Unfortunately, finding a good distributor can be as difficult as finding a retail buyer.

There are many ways to find a distributor, such as cold calls, trade associations, trade fairs, etc., but they are inefficient, very time consuming, or very expensive.

Brands needed better solutions to connect with distributors. A solution that helps businesses save a lot of time and money. This is how Tradesnest’s idea came true.

RTIH: What has been the reaction of the industry so far?

NS: Experience has shown that the issue is important to the brand and it is important to find a quality and reliable distributor with whom we can build long-term partnerships.

On the other hand, it has become a burden for many distributors to frequently move around the world from one trade show to the next in the hope of discovering new innovations.

Tradesnest initially began offering this solution only to distributors and brands. However, retailers began contacting us directly and asked if they could offer new innovations while purchasing from local distributors.

This proved to be a recipe for success. Retailer buyers can choose the product they are interested in and we will find a distribution partner to list that product. This is a win-win relationship for retailers, distributors and innovative product manufacturers.

RTIH: What is your biggest challenge / setback?

NS: The biggest challenge was to develop the platform to a completely satisfactory level.

We have a roadmap that we look forward to and believe that our customers will love, but it takes time and resources, and as a start-up, we must tackle these challenges.

On top of that, we continue to receive tremendous feedback from our members and try to implement ideas and recommendations as quickly as possible with limited resources.

RTIH: What are the biggest challenges facing the omnichannel retail sector today?

NS: I recently talked to an investor about the situation in which one of their brands is located.

I won’t name it, but the brand is only in the consumer business and has the biggest growth online, so you need to line up in retail stores right now to keep growing sales. ..

This is a problem for many companies today who are too late to start building relationships with domestic retailers and distributors.

Selling your products directly to consumers is great, you can manage prices better, profit margins, and keep your marketing budget low.

However, brick and mortar stores are not going away anytime soon. Today, 70% of consumer electronics are sold in physical stores, and limiting businesses to online channels does not always work.

We believe these companies are leaving many opportunities at the table until it’s too late.

