Five big announcements from Computex 2021





Although this year is a virtual-only conference, the technology on display at Computex is very real and very exciting. Of the five most important announcements at Computex 2021, we chose:

Computex is held every year in Tapi, Taiwan, and it is no exaggeration to say that it is different from other tech shows. Sure, there are announcements about new PCs, game gear, and even wacky gadgets, but the big news is mostly about what big companies in the tech component space have to show off.

Just because the pandemic makes it virtual only, the industry’s leading players haven’t stopped making some big announcements that will quickly hit real-world tech products.

Intel: Oh, do you want speed?

Image: Intel

Of course, Intel has been involved in decades of fierce competition with AMD for PC space, but Apple’s move to its own “Apple Silicon” on devices such as the Apple iMac M1 puts even more pressure on it. It depends.

Intel wasn’t disappointed with the wide range of announcements, including the Core i5-1155G7 and Core i7-1195G7, the company’s first U-series 5GHz chips to be launched later this year. The former is the most powerful Core i5 chip that can be mounted on a laptop, while the latter is fast at 5Ghz, yet draws power relatively quietly and operates with a power consumption of 12W to 28W.

These are 11th generation (“Tiger Lake”) chips, but Intel used Computex to show off the 12th generation chips under the “Alder Lake” banner. 7nm CPUs built on the 10nm platform seem to have to wait until at least 2022 Alder Lake desktop CPUs arrive later this year, but no more detailed specifications have been released.

Intel sold its 5G chip development work to Apple a few years ago, but Computex announced an M.2 form factor 5G pluggable modem. The Intel 5G Solution 5000 operates only at sub 6Ghz frequencies, not mmWave, and was co-developed between Intel and low-cost mobile chip maker Mediatek.

Important reason: Intel remains an effective king in the processor space and remains there only by staying competitive in both the business and consumer sectors. Some of the announcements were effectively speed bumps, but they show that they are heading in the right direction for a wide range of needs.

AMD: Speed?I see, no problem

Image: AMD

AMD has leveraged its presence in Computex 2021 to announce a number of unique chip manufacturing efforts to bring attractive partners and products to market. AMD has long been a favorite solution for DIY desktop builders, and Computex has announced the new AMD Ryzen 5000 G-series for the retail DIY market. These aren’t game-specific parts because they use integrated graphics to keep costs low, but AMD is also playing there, but we’re announcing the new AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series mobile GPUs. ..

Speaking of competition, AMD’s other big news is Nvidia’s DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), a software that uses AI to improve game resolution. AMD’s version, called FidelityFX Super Resolution, promises more than double the performance on AMD’s own GPUs. What’s interesting and very competitive is that AMD says FidelityFX super-resolution works on modern GPUs, including Nvidia’s. Surprisingly, FidelityFX Super Resolution works best on AMD GPUs and will be available from June 22, 2021, so you don’t have to wait too long.

AMD also announced that it will provide the graphics solution that underlies the next-generation Samsung Exynos processor. These are the effective “brain” behind the company’s Galaxy S and Galaxy Note phones and the system obtained here in Australia. AMD’s RDNA2 graphics enable ray tracing and variable shading on Exynos processors. This can invert the accepted scripts on Samsung phones.

Important Reason: AMD maintains its appearance and trades to some extent as a lucky, value-driven alternative to Intel, but also has a fight with NVIDIA in the graphics arena. The big news is that DLSS competitors are finally on the market. Especially if you can run DLSS to take advantage of competing graphics cards. Also, AMD’s strong commitment to value can give AMD-based laptops and desktops a significant advantage in the coming months. If you are looking for the best value computer, technology prices are expected to rise.

Nvidia: Did anyone say GPU?

Image: NVIDIA

Of course, Nvidia isn’t going to lie down on AMD’s challenge. The big news leaked almost everywhere before Computex is the latest, surprisingly cool and expensive GeForce RTX 3080 Ti on the GeForce RTX line. Significantly 50% faster than the GeForce 2080 Ti, the 3080 Ti is expected to be available in surprisingly limited quantities and only in the enthusiastic enthusiast price range.

Early benchmarks and performance tests show that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is fairly close to the performance of the ultra-premium RTX 3090. 3090 goes for now. One of the more interesting aspects here is the hash rate limiter built into the card, which is rather explicitly placed to reduce the appeal of cryptocurrency miners.

For those who want a little less capacity but speed, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is also available. Of course, it’s not as powerful as the 3080 Ti, but it’s a significant improvement over the base 3070 model with core and base clock speeds. The retail price is expected to be around $ 1,000. Both cards will be retailed next week, but you may have to wait for a while to actually get them in Australia, unless you’re pretty lucky.

Important reason: If you’re into Nvidia purely for crypto mining issues, that’s not good news, but if you’re reluctant to run out of Nvidia cards, which are only entering Bitcoin in recent years. , That’s good news. Nvidia also unveiled its Enterprise AI initiative, proving that it’s not just a graphics card company, but it’s clearly still the most compelling product line.

Tesla: Is it a car or a PS5?

Image: Tesla

Over the last few years, the fusion of automotive and technology has progressed, and nothing more than the luxury EV brand Tesla. Tesla’s Elon Musk loves promotional stunts, but at Computex, Tesla’s focus was rather on the tech space.

Specifically, the infotainment system in the new models of the company’s Model S and Model X runs from a custom AMD Ryzen processor with a discrete AMD RDNA2 GPU, potentially capable of up to 10 teraflops of computing power. Announced that it will be. Yes, this is a totally ridiculous amount of computing power to drive a car, but it shows that Tesla is touting its car as a luxury item in its own right. Keep an eye on the road.

Note: Look at the road, not the game level you just reached.

Important Reason: Tesla’s mission to provide affordable EVs seems lesser known as it chases premium buyers, but denies that it has set the stage for EV adoption around the world. you can not. You may not care about in-car games, but introducing full-fledged computing power into your car’s space can have serious implications for autonomous driving and overall ride safety.

Do you want hot chips?They will cost you

Image: Sony

The fact that Computex was virtualized this year cannot be avoided. This is due to a global pandemic. In the technical arena, there has been a lot of turmoil about chip manufacturing and supply chain management issues, and for months, issues that affect the availability of the silicon used to do everything.

The above sentence sounds as exciting as waiting to see the dry paint come off, which is the main reason (for example) the PlayStation 5 wasn’t easily acquired for months. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger did not hesitate to address this issue in Intel’s keynote, and the rapid change in work brought about by the pandemic “has a huge burden on supply chains around the world. , “Industry for dealing with problems”.

Important reason: When Intel says such a thing, it turns out to be a serious problem. It’s good to solve this problem, but all these practical effects can be doubled. For manufacturers of all kinds of tech gadgets, this can be difficult, and nowadays almost everything from slow cookers to cars is filled with silicon to procure parts, leading to inventory shortages. I am. Due to the current state of the silicon market, gadget prices may rise in the coming years until the problem subsides and catches up with demand.

Need more technical news and products? For the latest information, visit the Technology Finder.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos