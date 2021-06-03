5 Best Google Photos Choices





Friend, it finally happened. Google’s free and unlimited photo storage trains arrive at the station and will not stop anymore. I was able to run well.

Whether you’re categorically opposed to paying for photo storage, or just want to try something new, other photo storage apps, including both free options and affordable paid apps. Please check.

OK, let me tell you a little bit about Google as a whole. Yes, you can save unlimited photos for free. However, photos and videos already uploaded to the service will be carried over as they are.

So you don’t have to rush to strip the band-aid yet. If you’re using Google’s free plan, you get 15 GB of storage across Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, and Google Photos. If you need to free up some of that space to make room for your photos, consider clearing Gmail first. The less space you occupy, the more space you have for your photos.

The least reluctant way here is to pay extra for Google Storage. I pay only $ 30 a year for 200 GB, which is more than enough. We’re paying for photo and video storage, so let’s see how long it lasts. Something tells me that meaningless photos and videos need to be erased sooner or later, but we’re crossing that bridge.

You may already have “free” photo storage

Are You Paying for Amazon Prime? Good news: Includes 5 GB for unlimited photo storage and Amazon Photos videos. The phone app can be set to automatically save photos and videos automatically. Since there are unlimited photos, I set it to store only photos.

If you have a lot of videos that need to be stored, you can upgrade your Amazon storage plan to 100 GB for $ 2 per month or $ 20 per year. There are many other high-capacity storage plans, such as the reasonably priced 1 TB plan, which costs $ 6 a month or $ 60 a year.

And if you’ve already paid for Microsoft 365 to access Word, Excel, Outlook, and many other Microsoft software, you can take advantage of the 1 terabyte of OneDrive storage included in your personal and family plans. You can configure the OneDrive mobile and desktop apps to automatically back up your photos and videos.

Apple appeal

If your home, pocket, or office are all decorated with Apple devices, paying for iCloud storage is almost seamless.

Get 5 GB for free to cover automatic backups of your photos, videos and other files. But you may have already noticed that it doesn’t last long. You’ve also noticed that Apple doesn’t hesitate to message you on your device asking if you want to upgrade (just in case).

There are three plans available. $ 1 a month is 50 GB, $ 3 is 200 GB, and $ 10 a month is 2 TB. For comparison, Google does not offer a 50 GB plan. Also, Apple’s pricing is consistent with the monthly 200 GB and 2 TB plans, but Google offers discounts on annual payments.

Stop sweating for storage

If you just set it up and want to forget it, check out Flickr Pro. Flickr Pro allows you to store unlimited photos and videos for $ 7 per month or $ 60 per year.

The app can be set to an automatic private backup and can be obtained from your phone, computer, Dropbox and several other sources.

It’s a bit of a catch, but for most people it’s not astonishing. Each photo can be up to 200 MB in size and each video can be up to 1 gigabyte in size. This is not the place to upload feature films, as video playback is limited to 10 minutes per video.

Wind by yourself

Instead of paying monthly or yearly storage fees, using an external hard drive connected to the cloud has made it much easier to become your own storage provider.

Setting this requires a bit of technical knowledge. This is to connect to your home network and configure everything. Therefore, it is not as seamless as the other pure cloud-based options on this list. But once it’s up and running, it’s very easy and the cost per gigabyte is unrivaled.

