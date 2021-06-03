Huawei’s answer to Google’s Android and HarmonyOS debuts on smartphones





At the June event, Huawei announced an updated version of its own operating system, Harmony OS.

Screenshots by Huawei / Salina Dayaram

Huawei held a global launch event on Wednesday, announcing a range of new hardware products for global expansion. But the big news is the upgrade to Harmony OS. Harmony OS is software that runs some of these products.

Harmony has been around since 2019, and this second-generation version will be the first to work with Huawei’s wide range of products, from smartphones to tablets to smartwatches. It’s not just Huawei’s smart TVs. This also means that Chinese carriers will no longer have to rely on the Android operating system after US sanctions have banned Huawei from using US technology products and services. Huawei designed Harmony to act as an alternative to the Google services it previously depended on.

According to Huawei, Harmony OS is not a direct replacement for the Android operating system, but it goes beyond that to drive the growth of connected devices towards our homes.

“We want to make it easy for consumers to use one device, regardless of how many devices are connected,” Huawei’s Consumer Business Software said. Said Dr. Wang Chenglu, President of.

Huawei announced the next P50 series at the event, but didn’t set a release date “for what you know”.

Screenshots by Huawei / Salina Dayaram

Despite Huawei’s grand vision for its own operating system, analysts say the lack of Google’s services and apps limits its global potential.

“Huawei did a great job of refining the HarmonyOS user interface and creating a connective layer to easily pass apps and tasks between different types of devices,” said IDC’s Vice President of Device Research. One Brian Marr said in an email to CNET.

“But the lack of Google services and apps still severely limits the possibilities for non-Chinese smartphones.”

In addition to Harmony OS, Huawei has launched several products across different categories. This includes Huawei’s iPad Pro rival MatePadPro and Watch 3, a premium smartwatch that adds an embedded SIM that allows you to make and receive calls without pairing with your phone. Huawei also announced a new wireless earphone called FreeBuds 4, a stylus pen, and a sophisticated LCD monitor.

Huawei also used the event to not specify a launch date, but foretold the next mobile flagship of the P50 series, which will be the expected HarmonyOS-powered device by the summer. Take it to a new level. “

